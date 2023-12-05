HONEYWELL TO HELP DECARBONIZATION OF U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS THROUGH BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE

News provided by

Honeywell

05 Dec, 2023, 08:04 ET

Honeywell's solution will help enable solar company VIElectron to provide cleaner and more affordable energy to residents of St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today announced it will provide VIElectron, a CB Loranger Company, its first installment of battery energy storage solutions (BESS) to six solar parks strategically positioned across the U.S. Virgin Islands. When completed, the solar array and BESS will boost the islands' decarbonization efforts by fulfilling 30% of its energy consumption through renewable sources.

Continue Reading
Honeywell BESS
Honeywell BESS

"Honeywell is committed to helping our customers achieve their energy targets and decarbonization goals," said Pramesh Maheshwari, President, Honeywell Process Solutions. "This renewable project is an example of how sustainable technologies are helping reduce the cost of energy for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and around the world."

The solution will enable VIElectron to install solar panels across St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, all while smoothing out the energy peaks and valleys that can result from solar power.

"As we embark on a transformative journey toward renewable energy, Honeywell's battery storage expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision," said U.S Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr., commending this partnership with Honeywell and VIElectron. "It propels us closer to our goal of achieving 30% renewable energy consumption in the U.S. Virgin Islands, fostering a cleaner and greener energy ecosystem."

The 124MWh BESS will include an end-to-end battery management system that delivers advanced energy controls with an integrated safety system. These capabilities will help enable the U.S. Virgin Islands to forecast and optimize energy usage and costs, ultimately providing more affordable and clean energy to its residents through the 140MWDC solar array.

For more information on Honeywell's energy storage solutions, visit https://process.honeywell.com/us/en/industries/renewable-and-energy-storage-solutions.

About Honeywell:
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world.  Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.  For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media Contact:
Tyler Sumrall +1 (713) 203-0992 [email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell

Also from this source

ROZŠÍŘENÁ REALITA OD SPOLEČNOSTI HONEYWELL POMÁHÁ PŘIPRAVIT BEZPROBLÉMOVOU SEZÓNU SVÁTEČNÍCH NÁKUPŮ

ROZŠÍŘENÁ REALITA OD SPOLEČNOSTI HONEYWELL POMÁHÁ PŘIPRAVIT BEZPROBLÉMOVOU SEZÓNU SVÁTEČNÍCH NÁKUPŮ

S blížící se vrcholnou nákupní sezónou nabývají na významu řešení, která zlepšují komfort zákazníků a pomáhají urychlit jejich rozhodování. S cílem...
LA SOLUTION DE RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE DE HONEYWELL FACILITE LES ACHATS POUR LES FÊTES DE FIN D'ANNÉE

LA SOLUTION DE RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE DE HONEYWELL FACILITE LES ACHATS POUR LES FÊTES DE FIN D'ANNÉE

À l'approche des fêtes de fin d'année, les solutions qui améliorent l'expérience des clients et accélèrent leurs décisions sont de plus en plus...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.