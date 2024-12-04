HONEYWELL TO HELP DRIVE AUTOMATION AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FOR AUSTRALIA'S NEW MELTON HOSPITAL

25-year contract anchored by Honeywell Forge Enterprise Performance Management software

Construction of Victoria's first all-electric hospital supports state's progress to achieving net zero by 2050

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has been selected as the building automation provider for the new Melton Hospital, a 274-bed facility that will be Victoria's first fully electric hospital. Honeywell will help provide comprehensive management for building automation systems to optimize the hospital's energy and operational efficiency outcomes.

Under a 25-year contract, Honeywell will install its building management solutions — including Honeywell Forge Enterprise Performance Management software — to help create a more energy efficient, automated and secure facility. As Victoria's first healthcare facility using only electricity as an energy source, the Melton Hospital will help minimise emissions and support the state of Victoria's progress to achieving net zero by 2050.

The integration of Honeywell Forge will enable condition-based maintenance that helps improve the resiliency of critical systems around the clock, reduce unplanned reactive work and lower energy costs. Through Honeywell Forge's machine learning capabilities that continuously study a building's energy consumption patterns, the hospital will be able to automatically adjust to optimal energy-saving settings without compromising critical air quality.

"Honeywell's technologically advanced building automation solutions combined with our decades of experience in total asset management make us uniquely positioned to support the building services for the Melton Hospital both today and over the next 25 years," said Lisa Whitehead, vice president and general manager, Pacific, Honeywell Building Automation. "As a partner to the Melton Hospital, we are committed to helping deliver Victoria's first energy-efficient hospital that provides an optimum indoor environment with a best-in-class design built to address the critical needs of patients."

The Melton Hospital will embed world-class Ecologically Sustainable Development (ESD) technologies to maximise ecological efficiencies in all elements of the design, construction and operation of the development. Honeywell will manage the building in alignment with these efficiency goals, optimizing peak energy demand, energy consumption and water consumption costs so that the project remains flexible and adaptable to changing social and climatic conditions.

The new Melton Hospital will have a 24-hour emergency department, ambulatory care, maternity, neonatal, mental health and radiology services, as well as a new education and training hub for doctors and nurses in Melbourne's western region.

The hospital is being delivered as a public-private partnership: Western Health is the public operator of all clinical services and the Exemplar Health consortium, through a contract from the Victorian Government, is responsible for the hospital's financing, design, construction and maintenance for 25 years following the facility's construction completion. The Exemplar Health consortium includes Capella Capital as sponsor and investor; Lendlease Infrastructure Investments and Invesis as investors; Lendlease as the builder; and Honeywell and Compass Group as facilities and maintenance management providers.

"This work will help deliver a critical uplift in the capacity of public health services in Melton," said Sarah Neaves, director, Capella Capital. "As Melbourne's outer west continues to grow, the Melton Hospital project will allow the hospital to better support its patients, families and staff. We look forward to working closely with the Victorian Government, Western Health and consortium members to deliver this critical piece of health infrastructure."

Honeywell is experienced in total asset management and public-private partnership projects, with a more than 30-year history working in Australia to support commercial buildings, healthcare and critical infrastructure. Honeywell's role builds on its track record developing building automation solutions for the healthcare industry and also supports the company's alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including automation and the energy transition.

