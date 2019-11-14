Honeywell to Host Honeywell Building Technologies Investor Showcase

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that Vimal Kapur, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), and the HBT leadership team will present at an Investor Showcase in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST, and Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. EST.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor). A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media

Nina Krauss

(704) 627-6035

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

Investor Relations

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6200

mark.bendza@honeywell.com

SOURCE Honeywell

