Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that John Waldron, President and CEO of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS), and the SPS leadership team will present at an Investor Showcase in Mason, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentations.