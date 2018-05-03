MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that John Waldron, President and CEO of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS), and the SPS leadership team will present at an Investor Showcase in Mason, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. EDT.
A real-time audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentations.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
|
Contacts:
|
Media
|
Investor Relations
|
Peter Dalpe
|
Mark Macaluso
|
(973) 455-4908
|
(973) 455-2222
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-host-safety-and-productivity-solutions-investor-showcase-300642430.html
SOURCE Honeywell
Share this article