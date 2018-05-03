Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase

News provided by

Honeywell

15:16 ET

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that John Waldron, President and CEO of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS), and the SPS leadership team will present at an Investor Showcase in Mason, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:


Media                           

Investor Relations

Peter Dalpe                       

Mark Macaluso 

(973) 455-4908                    

(973) 455-2222

peter.dalpe@honeywell.com       

mark.macaluso@honeywell.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-host-safety-and-productivity-solutions-investor-showcase-300642430.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

Also from this source

08:30 ET Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial...

May 01, 2018, 08:30 ET Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase

News provided by

Honeywell

15:16 ET