HONEYWELL TO INCREASE DIVIDEND EFFECTIVE FOURTH QUARTER 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $4.12 to $4.32 per share.  The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $1.08 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 1, 2023, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2023.

"For the 14th time in 13 consecutive years, Honeywell is increasing its dividend," said Vimal Kapur, chief executive officer of Honeywell. "As we align our portfolio with the megatrends of the future – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by the Honeywell Accelerator operating system as the foundation for profitable growth, we will continue driving value for our shareholders."

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit Honeywell | Newsroom.

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

