Honeywell To Launch Leadership Webcast Series For Investors; First Webcast Will Feature Honeywell Aerospace President And CEO Mike Madsen

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced the launch of a new investor relations live webcast series featuring company leadership. The first webcast will feature a conversation between Mike Madsen, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace, and Jeffrey Sprague, founder and managing partner of Vertical Research Partners, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST.

Conference Call Details

To listen to the conference call, please dial (800) 239-9838 (domestic) or (323) 794- 2551 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 11:30 a.m. EST start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's leadership webcast series. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 2:30 p.m. EST, March 5, until 2:30 p.m. EDT, March 19, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 1609903.

Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Mark Bendza (704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200 nina.krauss@honeywell.com mark.bendza@honeywell.com

