Honeywell To Present At Electrical Products Group Conference

News provided by

Honeywell

13:56 ET

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Electrical Products Group Conference in Longboat Key, Fla., on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from 7:30 a.m.8:10 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.  For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Scott Sayres

Mark Macaluso 

(480) 257-8921

(973) 455-2222

scott.sayres@honeywell.com

mark.macaluso@honeywell.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-electrical-products-group-conference-300652040.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

Also from this source

May 16, 2018, 06:30 ET Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor...

May 09, 2018, 11:00 ET Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Honeywell To Present At Electrical Products Group Conference

News provided by

Honeywell

13:56 ET