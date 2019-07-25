Honeywell To Present At Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference
Jul 25, 2019, 07:15 ET
MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that Tim Mahoney, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace, and Ben Driggs, president of Honeywell Connected Aerospace, will speak at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference in New York on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. EDT.
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Contacts:
|
Media
Nina Krauss
(704) 627-6035
|
Investor Relations
(973) 455-2222
