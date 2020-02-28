Honeywell To Present At J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that it will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Mark Bendza (704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200 nina.krauss@honeywell.com mark.bendza@honeywell.com

