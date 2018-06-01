Honeywell To Present At UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Conference

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that Que Dallara, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in New York on Thursday, June 14, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. EDT.
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
