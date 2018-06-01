Honeywell To Present At UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Conference

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that Que Dallara, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in New York on Thursday, June 14, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.