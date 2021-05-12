Honeywell To Present At Wolfe Research Transportation And Industrials Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that John Waldron, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, will present at the virtual Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

