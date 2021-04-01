Honeywell To Provide Critical Navigation And Sensor Technology For Pipistrel's Unmanned Cargo Aircraft

PHOENIX, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipistrel has selected Honeywell's (NYSE: HON) next-generation Attitude Heading Reference System and Air Data Module for its Nuuva V300 cargo unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The technologies provide critical navigation and motion-sensing data and will work in tandem with Honeywell's Compact Fly-By-Wire system onboard the aircraft.

If the fly-by-wire system operates as the "brain" of an aircraft's flight controls, the Attitude Heading Reference System (AH-2000) and Air Data Module (ADM) act as the "heart," supplying critical motion data to all avionics systems and many mechanical systems. Both the AH-2000 and ADM are key enablers for safe and efficient vehicle operations with potential to serve several flight applications, including urban air mobility vehicles, commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters.

"Nuuva V300's groundbreaking operational concept requires highly accurate, dependable and robust navigation sensors, and the AH-2000 and ADM are key enablers of this functionality," said Tine Tomažič, chief technology officer, Pipistrel. "This technology allows us to deliver simple and intuitive mouse-click control to fly the vehicle, eliminating the need for operators to be trained with traditional piloting skills, which helps ensure rapid scale-up of operations for our customers."

Pipistrel's Nuuva V300 is a long-range, large-capacity, autonomous UAV. It will take off and land vertically with battery power, meaning it does not require a runway, and has significantly lower operating costs than helicopters. It can carry loads up to 460 kilograms (around 1,000 pounds) for more than 300 kilometers (about 186 miles), making it an ideal solution for deliveries to areas traditionally accessible only by helicopter.

"Unmanned aircraft, especially those delivering packages, must be equipped with high-performing inertial systems to ensure fly-by-wire systems are provided the best possible information on location, speed and position," said Matt Picchetti, vice president and general manager, Navigation & Sensors, Honeywell Aerospace. "Vehicles like Nuuva V300 will change the way logistics companies fulfill package deliveries, and we're proud to add our growing list of onboard technologies to enhance safety and make flying easier."

The AH-2000 uses Honeywell's next-generation, industry-leading, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)-based inertial sensors to deliver aircraft attitude and velocity information. It delivers safety-critical attitude and velocity data to drive the fly-by-wire flight control system and provides navigation data to the fly-by-wire guidance system. This data provides the high level of safety normally seen on commercial aircraft but in a more compact size. This data is necessary for fly-by-wire control, navigation and cockpit displays.

Honeywell's ADM utilizes the industry's most stable pressure-sensing technology to provide safety-critical avionics with measurements for accurate altitude and airspeed.

Honeywell is a major player in the emerging UAM segment, offering a full line of avionics, flight control, navigation, radar, communications, actuation, cooling, motors and turbo-electric propulsion systems — all tailored for piloted vertical take-off and landing, urban air mobility and unmanned cargo vehicles. Honeywell also offers aerospace integration and certification expertise for enabling the commercialization of these vehicles.

For more information on Honeywell's advanced solutions, visit the UAS/UAM page on the Honeywell Aerospace website.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Pipistrel

Pipistrel is a world-leading small aircraft designer and manufacturer, specialized in energy-efficient and affordable high-performance aircraft. With more than 30 years of experience, Pipistrel has produced more than 2200 aircraft to-date, gaining significant international reputation by delivering unique, innovative products to passionate customers on all continents. First-to-fly an electric two-seater in 2007 and the winner of the NASA Green Flight Challenge in 2011 with the World's first electric four-seat aeroplane, Pipistrel has designed nine different experimental and serially produced electric aircraft, including the first type certified electric aeroplane, the Velis Electro. It has also developed propulsion systems, including batteries, power controllers and electric motors, for small and general aviation class of aircraft for NASA and Siemens, among others. With involvement in standardisation committees, i.e. ASTM F44.40, F39.05, SAE AE7-D, Pipistrel is helping to enable the future market of hybrid-electric aviation.

Pipistrel Vertical Solutions, the company's R&D division, holds an EASA Design Organisation Approval and has the capability of bringing a new aircraft design concept from a basic idea into a certified design, ready for production. The division is also developing an electric eVTOL air taxi, as well as a hydrogen fuel-cell powered 19-seat miniliner/microfeeder, aimed at revolutionising the intra-European transport market.

