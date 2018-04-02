Honeywell To Release First Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Friday, April 20

To participate on the conference call, please dial (888) 394-8218 (domestic) or (323) 701-0225 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 7:30 a.m. EDT start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's first quarter 2018 earnings call or provide the conference code HON1Q18. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 11:30 a.m. EDT, April 20, until 11:30 a.m. EDT, April 27, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 7398687.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media Investor Relations Ed Patterson Mark Macaluso (973) 455-2086 (973) 455-2222 ed.patterson@honeywell.com mark.macaluso@honeywell.com

