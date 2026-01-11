Honeywell Unveils AI-Enabled Technology to Personalize In-store Shopping with Google Cloud

New Smart Shopping Platform, developed in collaboration with 66degrees, brings digitally enhanced personalization and navigation to the brick-and-mortar retail environment with Google's AI.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced the launch of an AI-enabled retail solution developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and 66degrees that leverages Google's Gemini and Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to transform the in-store shopping experience for retailers worldwide. The Smart Shopping Platform helps shoppers easily locate desired products, compare similar items and quickly find relevant substitutions when products are unavailable, making in-store shopping more efficient and enjoyable.

"There is nothing more frustrating than roaming through a store unable to find the last item on your grocery list or forgetting the key part needed to complete a home repair," said David Barker, president, Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. "The Smart Shopping Platform addresses these pain points, creating a better experience for shoppers. Retailers also benefit from an 'out of the box' AI solution they can implement without having to maintain a team of AI experts."

The Smart Shopping Platform is a cloud-based solution that creates a seamless connection between a retailer's digital data and the physical store environment. Built on Honeywell's Mobility Edge™ hardware and software platform and enabled by Google Cloud's AI technologies, it offers personalized guidance, real-time product information and dynamic recommendations that mirror the convenience of online shopping.

"The Smart Shopping Platform uses Google Cloud's AI to turn Honeywell devices into intelligent companions for both shoppers and staff," said Jose Gomes, vice president, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Google Cloud. "This collaboration integrates AI with specialized hardware to streamline operations inside the retail store and guide consumers through an efficient and delightful shopping journey. It's a win-win that helps retailers increase basket size while building deeper customer loyalty."

When using the platform on a Honeywell for Android device—such as the CS32 Personal Shopper —consumers can link their loyalty accounts to immediately unlock personalized recommendations based on buying history, stated preferences, complementary products and available discounts and promotions. The Smart Shopping Platform can also provide step-by-step navigation through the store to help customers easily locate everything they wish to buy. If a specific product is out of stock, the system uses AI to suggest relevant alternatives, mirroring the convenience of e-commerce.

The solution also supports retail workers by helping them become in-house experts. Associates equipped with devices like the Honeywell CT70 can use the Smart Shopping Platform to provide quick, customized guidance and insights to shoppers, helping every employee serve as a subject matter expert. For example, an employee can quickly identify the new location of a customer's favorite dairy-free cereal in the store. Today, devices like the Honeywell CT70 are used by thousands of retail associates at major grocery chains, big box stores, specialty retailers, department stores and more.

This launch is the result of the ongoing collaboration between Honeywell and Google Cloud to help advance computing across multiple industries. The Smart Shopping Platform will be available to customers beginning in February 2026.

To learn more about Honeywell's innovative solutions across the retail landscape, visit: https://automation.honeywell.com/us/en/solutions/productivity.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

About Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services

Productivity Solutions and Services creates mobile computers, scanners, software and other data capture devices to improve worker productivity across key industries like retail, transportation, logistics and healthcare. An innovator in Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) and a leader in industrial products since the 1970s, the business is shaping the future by finding novel ways to significantly improve the efficiency, speed and accuracy of our customers' complex operations.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models, and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About 66degrees

66degrees is a Google Cloud Partner Advantage Premier level partner empowering organizations to thrive in the age of AI. The company delivers expertise in platform modernization, data transformation, and AI/ML implementation with a proven enterprise track record. With a global footprint of experts, 66degrees helps clients by focusing on three key pillars: modernizing data and infrastructure for AI, building AI platforms and applications, and managing and scaling those AI platforms.

Media Contact:

Carly Ingersoll

+1 (704) 626-1374

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell