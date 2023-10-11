Honeywell Unveils Breakthrough Enterprise Solution to Help Organizations Mitigate Evolving Cyber Threats

CISOs now have the ability to see risks and vulnerabilities at both the site level and the enterprise level to improve the security of their Operational Technology (OT) systems.

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) launched Cyber Watch, a breakthrough enterprise solution designed to help organizations better identify, mitigate and manage the latest Operational Technology (OT) cyber threats.

"Everyone from the plant manager to the CISO is a line of defense against the next cyberattack. No company wants to be a frontpage headline as the next victim of a ransomware attack. We know hackers are lurking – waiting for months or even years – to strike," said Kevin Dehoff, president and CEO, Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "Our industry-leading technology, supported by Honeywell's deep domain experience in critical infrastructure, is designed to empower leaders and workers to stop an attack before it happens, from detection to remediation to response."

According to findings from Forrester Research in 2023, almost three-quarters of organizations reported one or more data breaches in the past 12 months.i Additionally, there has been a 140% year-over-year increase in attacks on industrial organizations.ii

"Understanding vulnerabilities and gaining insight at both the site and enterprise level will help enable faster and more informed decisions to better defend against cyberattacks, reduce potential downtime and create a safer environment for our employees," said Chase Carpenter, Honeywell chief security officer.

Cyber Watch, part of the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ Suite, is being demonstrated at this week's Honeywell Connect, the premier software symposium for industrial companies. Attendees can also experience an enhanced version of Honeywell's powerful Cyber Insights technology.

Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ Suite is designed to uncover security weaknesses within an organization's OT environment by providing specific insights into vulnerabilities, configuration issues and compliance gaps at both the site and enterprise level, with the objective of improving overall resiliency.

Visit our Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ to learn more about the suite.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Honeywell Forge is intelligent operations software that connects assets, people, and processes, enabling operational performance, sustainability, and quality improvement.  

For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

