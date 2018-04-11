Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Motiva Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), signaled it may be ready to invest billions of dollars in the U.S. petrochemical industry. Earlier this week, the company signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Honeywell UOP (Des Plaines, Illinois) and TechnipFMC (London, England), two of the top service providers for North American petrochemical projects, during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's stateside visit. Industrial Info is tracking nearly $29 billion in active, U.S.-based projects involving TechnipFMC and nearly $2 billion involving Honeywell UOP.
