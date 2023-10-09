HONEYWELL WINS T55 ENGINE CONTRACT FROM THE U.S. ARMY IN SUPPORT OF SOUTH KOREA

More than 40 engines for Chinook helicopters will be supplied for South Korea

PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced it has received an order for 41 T55-GA-714A engines to support South Korea's procurement of new CH-47F aircraft as part of an effort to replace its older CH-47D aircraft. The order and supply of the T55 engines is managed through the office of U.S. Army Foreign Military Sales.

CH-47 Chinook
Honeywell's T55 engine is a world leader in powering heavy lift helicopters. Over 1,000 CH-47 helicopters powered by T55s are operated today by militaries and civil aviation entities around the world. Honeywell's latest T55-GA-714A engine configuration produces nearly 5,000 shaft horsepower, powering Chinook aircraft up to 170 knots even in demanding operating conditions.

"We have a longstanding relationship with South Korea, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting them on their new CH-47F Block I Helicopters with our latest T55-GA-714A engine configuration," said Dave Marinick, president, Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "The latest contract to supply 41 T55 engines is a testament to South Korea's confidence in our battle-proven engines. To date, our T55 engines have logged some 12 million hours of operation on the Boeing CH-47 and MH-47 Chinook helicopters."

Honeywell first delivered the T55 engine to the U.S. Army in 1961 at 2,200 shaft horsepower for the CH-47A helicopter. Since then, the engine's power has more than doubled to a 5,000-shaft horsepower class engine with ongoing development designed to increase the potential output further while improving maintainability, reliability and reducing operating costs.

Honeywell continues to evolve and improve the T55 family of engines with our development work on the T55-GA-714C. The next generation 714C engine grows to a 6,000-shaft horsepower class engine, while consuming 8% less fuel than the current T55.

Please visit Honeywell at AUSA, Booth #6841 in Halls D and E, to learn more about how we're helping support the U.S. Army and its allies.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights, and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

