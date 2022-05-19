HONEYWELL'S FLIGHT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM SELECTED BY AIRBUS

Honeywell's solution will address the avionics needs of the Airbus A320, A330 and A350 aircraft fleet

PHOENIX, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell's (NASDAQ: HON) Flight Management System (FMS) has been selected by Airbus to meet the air traffic management needs of the future A320, A330 and A350 aircraft. With the new FMS, airline customers will achieve best-in-class operational efficiency, reliability, and safety. Additionally, the new FMS also incorporates connectivity with the outside world, including Electronic Flight Bags (EFB), to ease pilot workload and enhance fuel savings with the use of real-time data.

"This win for Honeywell is a testament to Airbus' confidence in our avionics systems," said Jim Currier, president, Electronic Solutions, Honeywell Aerospace. "The new FMS combines multiple current FMS offerings for Airbus into one single solution for their A320, A330 and A350 platforms. Importantly, the new FMS hardware is 15 times more capable than current hardware and enables a path to future enhancements without hardware changes. Honeywell has been supplying flight management systems since Airbus' first A300 went into service, and this win will extend our 35-year partnership well into the future."

Honeywell's FMS family has already been deployed by Airbus on the A320, A330, A350 and A380 platforms. The new FMS is being developed to build upon millions of hours of Honeywell's FMS legacy, with enhanced modularity, advanced functionality, and a multi-core processing platform. At the completion of development, the new FMS will be a standalone federated system, making it easier for operators to support the fleet.

The FMS will be offered as a single standardized hardware and software platform that can be used across the Airbus A320, A330 and A350 aircraft fleet with expected entry into service by end of 2026. A retrofit solution based on the same core hardware and common software is also planned for the A320 and A330 fleet of aircraft. An FMS provides the primary navigation, flight planning, and optimized route determination and enroute guidance for an aircraft.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights, and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media

Ahjay Rai

+44 0788 0251083

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell Aerospace