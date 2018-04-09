Honeywell's New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin

"As pilot and passenger demand for data and services continues to grow, our latest satellite communications system delivers superior call quality, videoconferencing and the ability to stream content in a single system. Plus, that system is more than 100 pounds lighter than comparable products," said Mark Goodman, product director, Honeywell Aerospace. "Aspire 400 helps our customers deliver consistent communications through a secure connection while reducing aircraft downtime and delays."

The first release of the Aspire 400 satellite communication system includes the operator's choice of either an intermediate-gain or a high-gain antenna. The system includes a satellite data unit, a configuration module, a high-power amplifier, and a diplexer/low noise amplifier. The Aspire 400 provides connectivity to pilots and passengers alike through two independent SwiftBroadband channels and Inmarsat's I-4 network. Using Inmarsat's SwiftBroadband–Safety service, pilots have access to a separate, secure data channel for essential safety communications in the cockpit – like text messaging with air traffic control or in-flight tracking – as well as electronic flight bag applications. Passengers can use the second channel for SwiftBroadband voice and data connectivity in the cabin.

Aspire 400 is the newest addition to Honeywell's line of Aspire satellite communications systems, providing access to voice and data communications around the world. Exclusive to the innovative Aspire product family is the ability to install two different Aspire satcom systems on the same aircraft in "dual satcom" mode. For example, the Aspire 400 system can be installed together with Honeywell's new Aspire 350 system to provide redundancy over multiple networks.

With the Aspire 400, pilots, flight crews and passengers can access Honeywell's suite of GoDirect® software and apps, including GoDirect Cabin Connectivity. This application controls connectivity services and usage, and can help operators save up to $100,000 per year. The Aspire 400 system is also a quick and easy upgrade for legacy satcom systems like MCS-7000 or MCS-7200.

To learn more about the Aspire 400 as well as Honeywell's full offering of connectivity solutions, visit Honeywell's satellite communications page. Visit Honeywell at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, at stand 4B40, April 10-12.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the Aspire 400

Read more about Honeywell Aerospace on the Follow The Aero blog

Like Honeywell Aerospace on Facebook

Follow @Honeywell_Aero on Twitter

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft, and its turbochargers are used by nearly every automaker and truck manufacturer around the world. The Aerospace business unit develops innovative solutions for more fuel-efficient automobiles and airplanes, more direct and on-time flights, safer flying and runway traffic, along with aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity services, logistics, and more. The business delivers safer, faster, and more efficient and comfortable transportation-related experiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero and @Honeywell_Turbo.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywells-new-satcom-system-brings-worldwide-voice-and-data-connectivity-to-cockpit-and-cabin-300625839.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

