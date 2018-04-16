Honeywell's New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations

Honeywell's Experion® Batch uses patent-pending visualization technology to provide batch automation processes with the benefits of distributed control capability. This approach provides operators with insights into upcoming events or potential delays, which make it easier for them to conduct multiple tasks, take appropriate actions sooner and adjust next steps accordingly. It also makes operations less critically dependent on individual operator experience, which will help manufacturers overcome skill gaps at a time when more veteran operators are retiring.

"Many operators currently say they don't have enough visibility into their batch processes," said Matthias Maaz, HPS director of pharma and specialty chemicals. "Not knowing what tasks are coming when or being unable to foresee delays can lead to reduced production. Experion Batch solves this issue and allows operators to do more with less."

Experion Batch is designed for industries such as pharmaceutical, specialty chemical and food processing, where manufacturers are challenged to increase operator efficiency and product quality while using fewer resources to reduce costs. The technology simplifies ongoing maintenance by eliminating the need for a centralized, dedicated batch server. This provides added benefit to customers by enabling engineering and maintenance personnel to take a unit controller out of service without affecting other units. Experion Batch also allows plants to easily and quickly transition from recipe testing to execution while reducing testing and validation efforts, and it is aligned with international batch standards ISA-88 and IEC 61512-1.

"Industries using batch software management solutions are characterized by increasingly complex production processes, more multi-product lines and increasing numbers of recipes," said Janice Abel, principal consultant, ARC Advisory Group. "Product innovation and speed to market are vital to the success of these manufacturers. The trend for batch manufacturing is toward real-time manufacturing, which requires closer coordination between the batch and control system software and sensors, and improved operator visibility into the process. Any solution that can improve visibility into what has happened, what is happening now, and how the operator can anticipate subsequent actions should be of high value to batch manufacturers."

For more information visit Honeywell Experion Batch.

Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com) is a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas; refining; energy; pulp and paper; industrial power generation; chemicals and petrochemicals; biofuels; life sciences; and metals, minerals and mining industries. It is also a leader in providing software solutions and instrumentation that help manufacturers find value and competitive advantage through Honeywell Connected Plant, Honeywell's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution. Process Solutions is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com), a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

