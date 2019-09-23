"Hong Kong · Live in L.A." Event Immerses Angelenos in Authentic Culture and Cuisine

"We are pleased to bring the superb destination appeal of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to life for Angelenos," said Bill Flora, Director USA at the Hong Kong Tourism Board. "We welcome visitors to explore the city, the ideal starting point for multi-destination journeys within the Greater Bay Area."

TV Travel Expert Darley Newman Shared Insider Tips in Person

The awe-inspiring magnetism of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area was highlighted by Emmy award-winning television host Darley Newman of the PBS show "Travels with Darley." Over the course of the weekend, Newman hosted a discussion series, sharing tips on how to best experience Hong Kong.

Newman's recommendations for discovering Hong Kong included suggestions for culinary connoisseurs to taste their way through the city. From Michelin-starred restaurants, to casual dining and local street food, Newman shared with visitors where to go to satisfy their cravings. "My all-time favorite place for dim sum is Tim Ho Wan in Sham Shui Po, one of the world's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants," exclaimed Newman. "Get the BBQ pork buns!"

Newman also spoke about her surprise discovery of unspoiled nature and busy urban life in such close proximity. She said she enjoyed vast hiking and cycling trails in the countryside and the wonderful beaches in spots like Stanley, Big Way Bay, and more.

Breath-taking Weekend of Culture and Cuisine in Century City

Set against an illuminating skyline backdrop, with signature landmarks of Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong, designed and reinterpreted via sketching by award-winning Hong Kong architect Stanley Siu, the Hong Kong · Live in Los Angeles event, which was free and open to the public, included exploratory programs in various exhibition zones, allowing Angelenos to immerse themselves in the captivating neighborhoods, arts, culture and dining of Hong Kong.

Visitors were taken on a journey through a quintessential neighborhood of Hong Kong, Old Town Central, in miniature scale. This neighborhood perfectly exemplifies Hong Kong's unique and dynamic blend of East and West, and traditional and contemporary.

A crowd favorite, the Hong Kong Café provided complimentary culinary delicacies, including dim sum and milk tea, in a cha chaan teng (Hong Kong-style diner) setting, where visitors had a taste of the city's modern history.

Arts exhibitions included appreciation of Cantonese opera costumes, handcraft and props, with visitors invited to try on ornate Cantonese opera costumes for photo opportunities. Cantonese opera is a highly respected art form, blending Chinese legend, music and drama in a vibrant performing style.

One of Hong Kong's most established drumming troupes, Ban's GIG Drum troupe, gave thrilling live performances that wowed audiences with the authentic culture and passion of Hong Kong. Demonstrations of the highly artistic traditional Chinese handicraft of creating dough figurines were held throughout the weekend.

Visitors also enjoyed a variety of indispensable traditional festival elements including lion dance costume, symbolizing fortune and good luck, and a colorful gigantic flower plaque, used to celebrate Chinese festivals, the most vibrant expressions of the city's soul.

About Hong Kong: Hong Kong's storied history, award-winning food and libations, vibrant arts and culture scene, and stunning great outdoors has made it widely known as one of the most exhilarating destinations in the world. With its mesmerizing contrasts of East and West, modern and ancient, and urban and natural, Hong Kong provides visitors with endless choices when planning a trip to Asia's World City. Visit www.discoverhongkong.com for more information; and follow Hong Kong Tourism Board on Twitter at @HongKongTourism for the latest Hong Kong news and trends.

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

Related Links

http://www.discoverhongkong.com

