Hong Kong $27.1 Mn Wound Dressing Markets to 2024: Shift in Preference from Traditional Products to Advanced Therapies

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Wound Dressing Market Research Report: By Type, Application, End-User - Competition Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hong Kong wound dressing market is predicted to reach a value of $27.1 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The factors responsible for the growth of the market include the increasing incidence of traumatic injuries, rising geriatric population, and surging prevalence of diabetes. Wound dressings are used for the treatment of chronic, acute other types of wounds. They accelerate the healing of the wound by providing thermal insulation, absorbing exudates, preventing the entry of infectious agents, and allowing gaseous exchange.



On the basis of type, the Hong Kong wound dressing market is categorized into advanced and traditional products. During the historical period (2014-2018), the traditional wound dressing category dominated the market, in terms of value. Abdominal pads, sponges, bandages, and gauzes are included in this category. The faster growth is expected to be witnessed by advanced wound dressings (CAGR of 5.6%) during 2019-2024. This would be due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases here and the advanced and innovative applications of such products in the treatment of wounds.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes is among the major driving factors of the Hong Kong wound dressing market. As per the Centre of Health Protection, diabetes is one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity in Hong Kong. Furthermore, obese people have a higher probability of suffering from diabetes. Wound development in diabetic patients is rapid and they tend to heal slowly. For instance, diabetic foot ulcer, a chronic complication of diabetes mellitus, needs to be dressed frequently for effective management, thereby leading to the rising demand for wound dressings.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Traditional

4.1.1.1.1 Bandages

4.1.1.1.2 Gauzes

4.1.1.1.3 Sponges

4.1.1.1.4 Abdominal pads

4.1.1.1.5 Others

4.1.1.2 Advanced

4.1.1.2.1 Foams

4.1.1.2.2 Hydrocolloids

4.1.1.2.3 Films

4.1.1.2.4 Alginates

4.1.1.2.5 Antimicrobials

4.1.1.2.6 Hydrogels

4.1.1.2.7 Collagen

4.1.1.2.8 Hydrofiber

4.1.1.2.9 Wound contact layers

4.1.1.2.10 Superabsorbents

4.1.1.2.11 NPWT

4.1.1.2.12 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Chronic wounds

4.1.2.1.1 DFUs

4.1.2.1.2 VLUs

4.1.2.1.3 Pressure ulcers

4.1.2.1.4 Others

4.1.2.2 Acute wounds

4.1.2.2.1 Surgical and traumatic wounds

4.1.2.2.2 Burns

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.3.1 Hospitals and specialty clinics

4.1.3.1.1 Inpatient settings

4.1.3.1.2 Outpatient settings

4.1.3.2 Home healthcare

4.1.3.3 Long-term care settings

4.1.4 By Distribution Channel

4.1.4.1 Pharmacies

4.1.4.2 Online channels

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Shift in preference from traditional products to advanced therapies

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of diabetes

4.2.2.3 High incidence of traumatic injuries

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of advanced wound dressing products

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Improving economy and increasing health expenditure

4.2.4.2 Ineffectiveness of traditional wound dressings in acute wound management

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Overview

4.5 Wound Dressing Product Pricing



Chapter 5. Hong Kong Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Traditional Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.1.2 Advanced Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.1.2.1 Foam dressing market

5.1.2.2 Hydrocolloids dressing market

5.1.2.3 Films dressing market

5.1.2.4 Alginates dressing market

5.1.2.5 Antimicrobials dressing market

5.1.2.6 Hydrogels dressing market

5.1.2.7 Collagen dressing market

5.1.2.8 Hydrofiber dressing market

5.1.2.9 Wound contact layers dressing market

5.1.2.10 Superabsorbents dressing market

5.1.2.11 NPWT dressing market

5.1.2.11.1 By hospital type

5.1.2.11.2 By prescription mode

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Wound Dressing Market for Chronic Wounds, by Type

5.2.2 Wound Dressing Market for Acute Wounds, by Type

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Wound Dressing Market in Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, by Type

5.4 By Distribution Channel



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Benchmarking Based on Product Offerings

6.2 Market Share of Advanced Wound Dressings, by Company

6.2.1 3M Company

6.2.2 ConvaTech Group Plc

6.2.3 Coloplast A/S

6.2.4 PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd.

6.2.5 Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

6.2.6 Mlnlycke Health Care AB

6.2.7 Smith & Nephew plc

6.3 Market Share of Advanced Wound Dressings, by Hospital

6.3.1 Government Hospitals

6.3.1.1 Tuen Mun Hospital (TMH)

6.3.1.2 United Christian Hospital (UCH)

6.3.1.3 Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH)

6.3.1.4 Prince of Wales Hospital (PWH)

6.3.1.5 Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital (PYNEH)

6.3.1.6 Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH)

6.3.1.7 Queen Mary Hospital (QMH)

6.3.2 Private Hospitals

6.3.2.1 Evangel Hospital

6.3.2.2 Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital

6.3.2.3 Hong Kong Adventist Hospital

6.3.2.4 Hong Kong Baptist Hospital

6.3.2.5 Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital Limited

6.3.2.6 Matilda & War Memorial Hospital

6.3.2.7 Precious Blood Hospital

6.3.2.8 St. Paul's Hospital

6.3.2.9 St. Teresa's Hospital

6.3.2.10 Union Hospital

6.3.2.11 Canossa Hospital

6.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.4.2 Partnerships

6.4.3 Other Developments



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Coloplast A/S

3M Company

Company Paul Hartmann AG

Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew PLC

ConvaTec Group PLC

Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Zhende Medical Co. Ltd.

Wayson Medical Co. Ltd.

