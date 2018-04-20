Hong Kong Airlines to start daily service to Manila from June 2018

According to official figures by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, visitor arrivals from the Philippines climbed to 894,489 in 2017 - a 13% growth from that in 2016. Hong Kong Airlines' new service will meet the increasing travel demand from the Philippines to Hong Kong and beyond, including popular destinations like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver in North America.

Mr Michael Ma, Director of Commercial at Hong Kong Airlines said: "Demand for flights between the Philippines and Hong Kong has been growing steadily, and we are pleased to offer customers more travel options than ever. Our entry into a new market marks an exciting milestone for us, and we look forward to developing this even further."

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Manila is the business and commercial centre of the Philippines with key industries such as banking and finance, retail, transportation, tourism, and real estate. The capital city is also home to the largest seaport in the country, making it one of the prime shipping gateways to the Philippines.

Hong Kong Airlines will deploy an Airbus A320 on the new route, which will be outfitted with a single-class configuration and offer 174 seats in Economy Class.

The schedule* for the new service can be seen below (All times local):

Flight Sector Flight Number Departure Arrival Frequency HKG - MNL HX781 2110 2300 Tue, Fri, Sun HX781 2130 2300 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat MNL - HKG HX782 0655 0855 Daily

For more details and sales, please visit www.hongkongairlines.com, or contact us via the Hong Kong Airlines Call Centre hotline (852) 3916 3666 (Hong Kong)

Travellers may also use this opportunity to sign up for Hong Kong Airlines' "Accelerate" programme, a new loyalty initiative that rewards frequent flyers with instant travel benefits, and to quickly become top tier members of the Fortune Wings Club.

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to nearly 40 destinations across Asia Pacific and North America, and currently maintains 78 interline and 18 codeshare agreements with multiple airline partners. Hong Kong Airlines has been awarded the four-star rating by Skytrax. Hong Kong Airlines has also been recognised for its excellent On-Time Performance, having been ranked by air travel intelligence company OAG as Asia's most punctual airline and the second globally in 2017.

