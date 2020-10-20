Hong Kong and Singapore Reach In-principle Agreement to Establish a Bilateral Air Travel Bubble

Hong Kong and Singapore enjoy strong trade, investment, finance, tourism and people-to-people ties. Both cities are major aviation hubs, and the international air route between the two cities was among the busiest in the Asia-Pacific region before the pandemic. Singapore is one of the major source markets of Hong Kong's tourism industry, in 2019, visitor arrivals from the market recorded more than 450,000.

When the launch date of the Air Travel Bubble is confirmed, Hong Kong Tourism Board will launch an "Open House Hong Kong" promotional campaign that will encompasses a collection of competitive offers for airfare and accommodations with a view to attract inbound visitors to Hong Kong.

"We welcome the SAR Government's announcement of the in-principle agreement to establish a bilateral Air Travel Bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore," said Dr. YK Pang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB). "The announcement is a timely match with the HKTB's launch of a standardized hygiene protocol for tourism-related sectors that was announced last week. The protocol allows more than 1,800 businesses to be prepared to welcome visitors back, while strengthening visitors' confidence in traveling to Hong Kong when the time is right. The HKTB also hopes that the new, ongoing series of 360 Hong Kong Moments will keep our destination brand alive and ensure that our city stays top-of-mind for people around the world before other travel bubbles are formed."

Hong Kong Opens Globally with New 360° Virtual Reality Films

In conjunction with this announcement, the Hong Kong Tourism Board has launched 360 Hong Kong Moments – opening up the city virtually by way of immersive content, designed to remind the world what a wonderful and all-encompassing destination Hong Kong is.

The first in the series of 360 Hong Kong Moments is a 360-degree virtual-reality film, created especially to highlight Hong Kong's great outdoors. The VR adventure takes viewers on an immersive journey across Hong Kong's surprisingly easy-to-access green territory. Viewers can savor the taste of traditional local dishes that connect them with the city's cultural heritage, gaze at the mesmerizing skyline from atop stunning mountains, and listen to the soothing sounds of a waterfall.

From city to mountains, and coastlines to parks, the stunning footage fully immerses viewers in the rhythms and sensations of Hong Kong's green lungs, bringing global audiences as close to Hong Kong as possible – no matter where they are in the world.

Watch the HKTB's 360-degree VR film online to immerse yourself in Hong Kong's natural scenery: https://youtu.be/6-jt4u4IhMY

For more information about Great Outdoors Hong Kong, please visit:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/explore/great-outdoor.html

