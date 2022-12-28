Hong Kong Artists To Kick Off 2023 New Year's Countdown Celebration In New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong artists are set to thrill a worldwide audience by kicking off the New York Times Square countdown celebration at 6:05 P.M. EST on December 31st under the theme: "Fusion, Motion, Inspiration - Hong Kong Rocks!."

Hong Kong is a global city that offers a myriad of possibilities and experiences. People from around the world enjoy Hong Kong's amazing culture, cuisine, and cosmopolitan lifestyle. The Hong Kong artists will bring a performance that will represent both eastern and western culture to New York Times Square, to usher in 2023.

"Hong Kong is such an international city, full of energy, diversity, and opportunities. Its unique culture attracts people from all over the world," said Li Li, Executive Vice President of the Sino-American Friendship Association, (SAFA). "This year, Hong Kong artists will bring a performance that will showcase and demonstrate the cultural charm of Hong Kong to Times Square and celebrate the coming of 2023 with hundreds of millions of people on-site and around the world, whether online or in front of a television. This is also a great opportunity to develop cross-cultural friendships between the people of Hong Kong and the US."

The webcast of the Hong Kong performance and the entire countdown celebration will be live streamed on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2023 and TimesSquareBall.net.

