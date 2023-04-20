HONG KONG BASED AWARD-WINNING TCM INFUSED CLEAN BEAUTY BRAND CELEBRATES BEAUTY WITHOUT BORDERS

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Botanic Pretti5, an award-winning TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) infused clean beauty brand, is breaking down barriers and celebrating diversity with its unique blend of Eastern and Western skincare principles. The brand, which is based in Hong Kong and provides high quality skin care products made in Japan, is now available at Sephora Hong Kong and loyalty eShop of premium airline Cathay Pacific and will be soon arriving to the United States.

Inspired by the wisdom from the East and West, the high performance TCM infused clean beauty brand Botanic Pretti5 is now expanding to North America

Introduced as Fusion Beauty, the brand is on a mission to bring the best of all worlds together, fusing proven benefits that nature, science and culture have to offer, and thereby demonstrating high efficiency in nourishing and rejuvenating all types of skin.

"We believe that beauty will evolve with our hybrid lifestyle exploring completely new territories of diversity and inclusiveness." - says Dorothy Chau, the founder and CEO of Botanic Pretti5. Botanic Pretti5's initial product line includes a range of cleanser, facial oil, serums, moisturizer and night mask, each formulated with TCM-infused, clean and adaptogenic ingredients to address specific skin concerns such as ageing, dullness and dehydration. Some of the key TCM botanicals include Snow Mushroom and Japanese Goldflower root extracts are valuable antioxidants and known for their revitalizing properties."

"We are cultivating sustainable product development by merging the latest technologies with ancient traditions." - explains Chau. All of Botanic Pretti5's products are cruelty-free, vegan, and free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances. The brand is committed to using only the cleanest, most clinical and high performance ingredients. All products have been highly praised by customers for their ability to deliver real, visible results without irritating sensitive skin.

"Our products are designed to bring the best of Eastern and Western skincare together and to help our customers feel confident, radiant and beautiful." said Chau. "We're thrilled to see that our message is resonating with people in Hong Kong and we can't wait to share it with even more customers in the United States."

To shop Botanic Pretti5, please visit the global page : www.pretti5.com

About Botanic Pretti5

Botanic Pretti5 is a skin-focused clean beauty brand from Hong Kong and made in Japan. Inspired by the multicultural fusion between the East and the West, their mission is to develop broad-spectrum and high-performing solutions to treat all types of stressed and sensitive skin. The products merge the latest technologies with ancient wisdom, including Traditional Chinese Medicine, Oriental Adaptogens and Western Science. After taking the Asian market by storm, and becoming one of the best-seller brands online and in Sephora and Cathay Pacific experience store, Botanic Pretti5 is now expanding to North America.

