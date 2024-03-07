Hong Kong (China SAR) Retail Banking Consumer Profiles Report 2023: Tech-Obsessed Generation Z, Generation X Mother, Young Entrepreneur, New Father, Expatriate

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong (China SAR) Retail Banking Consumer Profiles 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report uses findings from the 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey to break down the Hong Kong (China SAR) retail banking market into five distinct customer personas based on age, relationship status, and preference for digital or traditional providers. Each of these profiles is then analyzed individually to describe the unique features of its preferences and product holding. This analysis facilitates the provision of recommended actionable steps for providers to cater to the wants and needs of customers fitting a given profile.



Of the customer profiles examined in this report, the majority would prefer to use alternative providers for their banking. However, this is not always reflected in their actual usage-partly due to the enduring popularity of in-branch banking. In addition, the market has much room for improvement in terms of consumer satisfaction with the digital banking experience.



Scope

Tech-obsessed Generation Z consumer Chi is not satisfied with the digital offering that his bank currently provides, which is likely due to high expectations rather than faltering services.

Meanwhile, despite preferring traditional providers, Generation X mother Chen is a frequent user of digital channels across multiple banking activities.

When comparing young entrepreneur Eric with other customer profiles in Hong Kong (China SAR), he clearly has the most diverse channel preferences, valuing branches, telephone contact, and online and mobile banking depending on the activity he wants to conduct.

Key Topics Covered:

Chi: The Tech-Obsessed Generation Z

Chi is a Gen Z customer who is hyper-focused on digital banking and digital products

Chen: The Generation X Mother

Chen is a Gen X customer looking to build her wealth to ensure family security

Eric: The Young Entrepreneur

Eric is a Gen Z customer looking to grow his current business

Leung: The New Father

Leung is a millennial customer who has recently bought a house and started a family

Emily: The Expatriate

Emily is a millennial customer who is currently living abroad in Hong Kong (China SAR)

