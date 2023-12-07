Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Report 2023: New Submarine Cables Set to Expand Hong Kong's Data Connectivity by 2025 - Forecasts to 2028

07 Dec, 2023, 12:15 ET
Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market is projected to reach a value of $1.9 billion by 2028 from $1.15 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%
Hong Kong is among the top destinations for data center development in the APAC region. The ease of doing business in Hong Kong is higher due to its proximity to mainland China and import-export relations of the market to major markets such as China. Hong Kong has around 51 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.
The country has the presence of both local and global operators such as SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), NTT Global Data Centers, Global Switch, Telehouse, AirTrunk, China Unicom, others. The market is booming with the entry of several operators such as GDS Services, Edge Centres, Mapletree Investments, and Angelo Gordon. The global operators are using M&A and JV strategies to enter the market. For instance, Vantage Data Centers acquired PCCW Solutions data center business to enter the Hong Kong data center market.
The support for developing data centers in Hong Kong is high. The government established a particular unit for data center developments called Developing Data Centres in Hong Kong to support data center growth. The increase in digitalization initiatives is boosting the data center market. The government of Hong Kong is also working towards the Digital 21 Strategy, which focuses on developing the ICT market in Hong Kong.
The country is also witnessing improvement in terms of submarine connectivity. For instance, the country is witnessing new investment in four submarine cables, likely operational by 2025.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 51
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13
- Coverage: 6+ locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
