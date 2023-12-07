Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Report 2023: New Submarine Cables Set to Expand Hong Kong's Data Connectivity by 2025 - Forecasts to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Dec, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market is projected to reach a value of $1.9 billion by 2028 from $1.15 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%

Hong Kong is among the top destinations for data center development in the APAC region. The ease of doing business in Hong Kong is higher due to its proximity to mainland China and import-export relations of the market to major markets such as China. Hong Kong has around 51 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.

The country has the presence of both local and global operators such as SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), NTT Global Data Centers, Global Switch, Telehouse, AirTrunk, China Unicom, others. The market is booming with the entry of several operators such as GDS Services, Edge Centres, Mapletree Investments, and Angelo Gordon. The global operators are using M&A and JV strategies to enter the market. For instance, Vantage Data Centers acquired PCCW Solutions data center business to enter the Hong Kong data center market.

The support for developing data centers in Hong Kong is high. The government established a particular unit for data center developments called Developing Data Centres in Hong Kong to support data center growth. The increase in digitalization initiatives is boosting the data center market. The government of Hong Kong is also working towards the Digital 21 Strategy, which focuses on developing the ICT market in Hong Kong.

The country is also witnessing improvement in terms of submarine connectivity. For instance, the country is witnessing new investment in four submarine cables, likely operational by 2025.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

  • A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.
  • Market size available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
  • Market size available regarding Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity and occupancy %.
  • An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Hong Kong and a comparison between the APAC region and Global.
  • The study of the existing Hong Kong data center market landscape and insightful predictions about Hong Kong data center market size during the forecast period.
  • An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Hong Kong by several industries.
  • The study on sustainability status in Hong Kong
  • Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Hong Kong.
  • The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Hong Kong.

VENDOR LIST

Existing Colocation Operators

  • SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
  • Big Data Exchange (BDx)
  • AirTrunk
  • China Mobile International
  • Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)
  • Global Switch
  • China Unicom
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Equinix
  • Vantage Data Centers (PCCW)
  • Digital Realty
  • CITIC Telecom International
  • Telehouse
  • Towngas Telecom (TGT)
  • OneAsia Network
  • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
  • New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)
  • HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)
  • Telstra (Pacnet)
  • APT Satellite
  • Carrianna Group

New Operators

  • GDS Services
  • Edge Centres
  • ESR
  • Mapletree Investments
  • Angelo Gordon

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 51
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13
  • Coverage: 6+ locations
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
6.2. Global vs. APAC vs. Hong Kong Colocation Market Comparison

7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by Utilized Area
7.3. Market by Utilized Racks
7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity
7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Hong Kong
8.2. Sustainability Status in Hong Kong
8.3. Submarine Cables & Cloud Connectivity
8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Hong Kong

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends in the Market
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0k7tm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Electric Vehicle Market Outlook Reveals Growth Trajectory Through 2028 Amidst Advancements in EV Technology and Infrastructure

United States Electric Vehicle Market Outlook Reveals Growth Trajectory Through 2028 Amidst Advancements in EV Technology and Infrastructure

The "United States Electric Vehicle Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics for Pharma Market Set for Strong Growth by 2033 Amid Digitization and Shift to Personalized Medicine

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics for Pharma Market Set for Strong Growth by 2033 Amid Digitization and Shift to Personalized Medicine

The "Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharma 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global revenue for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.