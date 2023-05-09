Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment/Opportunities Report 2023-2028 Featuring Major Players and Startups Such as Angelo Gordon, Edge Centres, GDS Services, Goodman, and Mapletree Investment

May 09, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hong Kong data center market will reach a value of $4.18 billion by 2028 from $3.72 billion in 2022, with investments growing at a CAGR of 1.97%
This report analyses the Hong Kong data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Hong Kong has around 55 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has global operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), NTT Global Data Centers, and China Mobile International.
Hong Kong data center market is driven by the consistent demand aided by digitalization initiatives, the presence of all major cloud operators, strong connectivity, strong ecosystems, nationwide deployment of 5G technology, and the presence of data protection law, the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO).
The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The industry is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies.
Investments from data center operators in the industry are growing in several locations. The major locations for data center developments in the market include Kwai Chung, Tsuen Wan, Tseung Kwan O, Fo Tan, Chai Wan, Tai Po, and others.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Hong Kong colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong
- a) Facilities Covered (Existing): 54
- b) Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13
- c) Coverage: 10+ Cities
- d) Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- e) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Hong Kong
- a) Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- b) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
- c) Retail Colocation Pricing
- d) Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Hong Kong market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Some of the key investors in the Hong Kong data center market in 2022 include BDx (Big Data Exchange), GDS Services, Goodman, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), China Mobile International, Angelo Gordon, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), ESR and others.
- The Australia-based edge data center operator Edge Centers has announced its entry into the Hong Kong data center industry and has begun the construction of an edge facility, EC91, in Fanling. The facility is expected to be online by Q1 2023.
- The global cloud operators Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Huawei Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud have their cloud regions in Hong Kong.
- Telecom operators such as China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK), SmarTone, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH)'s brand 3, and Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT)'s subsidiary CSL have deployed 5G technology across the country.
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers Group
- Cundall
- DSCO Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Gammon Construction
- ISG
- Shun Cheong Engineering Group
- Studio One Design
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Submer
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
- CITIC Telcom International
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- China Unicom
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- ESR
- Global Switch
- iTech Towers
- NTT Global Data Centers
- SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
- Telehouse
- Towngas Telecom (TGT)
- Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)
New Entrants
- Angelo Gordon
- Edge Centres
- GDS Services
- Goodman
- Mapletree Investment
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Kwai Chung
- Tseung Kwan O
- Tsuen Wan
- Fo Tan
- Tai Po
- Chai Wan
- Other Locations
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mox4rn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article