Hong Kong Data Center Market to Witness Investment of $4.15 Billion in 2028; Over 50% of Future Demand Will Come from Cloud Service Providers - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Hong Kong data center market will grow at a CAGR of 1.97% from 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3769

Hong Kong Data Center Market

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE "HONG KONG DATA CENTER MARKET"

11- Tables

17- Figures

115 – Pages

Hong Kong is witnessing a boom in the data center market and is among the top locations in APAC, with several new investments from local and global data center operators. Datacenter investments in Hong Kong over the next 2-3 years expect to be aggressive and high due to the entry of several operators. However, we expect more global operators, such as STACK Infrastructure, to enter the market in the upcoming years. Despite the high land price and acute shortage of industrial land in Hong Kong, the market is witnessing several investments from local and global data center operators. The country will likely add cumulative white floor space of over 2.35 million sq ft between 2023 and 2028.

HONG KONG DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 4.18 Billion Market Size (Area) 441 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 92 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 1.97 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 1900 Million (2028) Historic Year 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3769

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Hong Kong cloud market is among the established markets in the world, with all major operators such as Google, Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba Cloud , and Tencent Cloud.

cloud market is among the established markets in the world, with all major operators such as Google, Microsoft, AWS, , and Cloud. The Hong Kong data center market is witnessing investments from local and established operators such as Big Data Exchange (BDx), SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), and China Mobile International.

data center market is witnessing investments from local and established operators such as Big Data Exchange (BDx), SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), and China Mobile International. Hong Kong has around 55 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has global operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), NTT Global Data Centers, and China Mobile International.

has around 55 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has global operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), NTT Global Data Centers, and China Mobile International. In November 2022 , AirTrunk signed a new renewable energy agreement with CLP Power. The energy company will provide renewable energy from its biogas plant to match the power used by Microsoft in AirTrunk's HKG1 data center facility.

OVER 50% OF FUTURE DEMAND WILL COME FROM CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS

The Hong Kong data center market has on-premise data centers operated by financial services, educational institutions, and governments such as HSBC Bank and others. Over the next three to five years, we will see a significant decline in on-premise owing to the increase in digitalizing initiatives across sectors. The demand for colocation and cloud will see strong growth. In addition, most existing service providers offer managed solutions to enterprise customers, likely to grow in the market during 2023-2028.

The market has all the global cloud operators such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, and Tencent Cloud. This will grow the demand for wholesale colocation services. Through continuous expansion by these service providers, the cloud segments will likely dominate the capacity take-up over the next 5 years. In addition, we believe the market will witness the entry of multiple global organizations to service customers through a local presence.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR REPORT NOW:

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3769

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Hong Kong colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong

Facilities Covered (Existing): 54



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13



Coverage: 10+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Hong Kong

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Hong Kong market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

MAJOR VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Aurecon

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Cundall

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Gammon Construction

ISG

Shun Cheong Engineering Group

Studio One Design

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Submer

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

CITIC Telcom International

China Mobile International (CMI)

China Unicom

Digital Realty

Equinix

ESR

Global Switch

iTech Towers

NTT Global Data Centers

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

Telehouse

Towngas Telecom (TGT)

Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)

New Entrants

Angelo Gordon

Edge Centres

GDS Services

Goodman

Mapletree Investment

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Hong Kong

Historical Market Scenario

54 Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Locations

Locations Covered

Tsuen Wan

Kwai Chung

Tseung Kwan O

Fo Tan

Other Locations

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Hong Kong

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of Hong Kong Market

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Hong Kong

Demand Across Several industries

Colocation Services Market in Hong Kong

Retail Colocation & Wholesale Colocation Market Forecast 2023-2028

Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing (per kWh)

Market Share by Industry

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Data Center CAPEX Breakdown in Hong Kong

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

Chapter 8: Appendix

Market Derivation

· Quantitative Summary

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:

Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028: The Thailand data center market is projected to witness investments of USD 1.33 billion by 2028. The Thailand data center market will drive the adoption of cloud infrastructure, growth in inland cable and fiber connectivity, and rising recognition of big data, IoT, and digitalization in the region.

Internet Data Center Market in China - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028: The Internet data center market in China to cross USD 34.03 billion by 2028. Global cloud operators such as Microsoft and AWS are setting up their presence in the Internet data center market in China through colocating in local data centers led by the foreign direct investment policy of the country, under which foreign investors must partner with local firms to enter the market.

Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Taiwan data center market is expected to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2027. Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in the APAC region. Factors such as 5G deployments, rise in cloud-based services, adoption of AI/ML workloads, growing procurement of big data and IoT solutions, and renewable energy procurement are driving the Taiwan data center market.

Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Singapore data center market is expected to reach USD 5.7 million by 2027. The Singapore data center market currently includes about 23 unique third-party data center service providers operating more than 40 facilities. The country also has several on-premises or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises.

ABOUT US:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

CONTACT US

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049090/Hong_Kong_Data_Center_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence