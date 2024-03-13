Hong Kong Hotels Market Report 2023: Size, Insights and Forecasts 2017-2021 and 2022-2026

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Hotels Market Size by Rooms (Total, Occupied, Available), Revenues, Customer Type (Business and Leisure), Hotel Categories (Budget, Midscale, Upscale, Luxury), and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to Hong Kong's Hotels business. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Hotels (establishments that provide paid lodging and full guest services, typically with a continuous staff presence) market have seen moderate change in the recent years and is also expected to evolve in similar fashion in the near future. The report provides deep dive data analytics on wide ranging Hotels business aspects including overall revenue by customer type - Business and Leisure, by type of hotel - Budget, Midscale, Upscale & Luxury, Room & Non-Room Revenues, Number of Establishments & Rooms and Guest In-Flow's for the period 2017 to 2021 and forecast to 2026.

Furthermore, the report also details out Room Occupancy Rate (percentage of available rooms sold during a given period), Rooms Nights Available - Occupied and Revenue per Room by Hotel Category for the period 2017 to 2026 along with Total Revenues by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

Scope

Overview of the Hotels business in Hong Kong .

. Analysis of the Room Occupancy Rate, Rooms Nights Available and Occupied and total Number of Hotel Establishments & Rooms.

Historic and forecast revenues by Customer type and Hotel Category for the period 2017 through to 2026.

Analytics on Revenue stream - Total Revenue, Room & Non-Room Revenue, Revenue per Available and Occupied Room and Total Revenue per Available Room by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

Reasons to Buy

Embrace the market information at category and segment level for precise marketing plan.

Outline investments on potential growth factors considering actual market size and future prospects.

Evolve business plans based on forecasts information.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Hong Kong Hotels: Establishments by Hotel Category

2.1 Total Number of Establishments by Hotel Category Review, 2017 - 2021

2.2 Total Number of Establishments by Hotel Category Forecast, 2021 - 2026



3 Hong Kong Hotels: Rooms by Hotel Category

3.1 Total Number of Rooms by Hotel Category Review, 2017 - 2021

3.2 Total Number of Rooms by Hotel Category Forecast, 2021 - 2026



4 Hong Kong Hotels: Room Occupancy Rate by Hotel Category

4.1 Room Occupancy Rate, 2017 - 2021

4.2 Rooms Occupancy Rate, 2021 - 2026



5 Hong Kong Hotels: Room Nights Available by Hotel Category

5.1 Total Number of Room Nights Available by Hotel Category Review, 2017 - 2021

5.2 Total Number of Rooms Nights Available by Hotel Category Forecast, 2021 - 2026



6 Hong Kong Hotels: Rooms Nights Occupied by Hotel Category

6.1 Total Number of Room Nights Occupied by Hotel Category Review, 2017 - 2021

6.2 Total Number of Rooms Nights Occupied by Hotel Category Forecast, 2021 - 2026



7 Hong Kong Hotels: Revenue per Available Room by Hotel Category

7.1 Historic Revenue per Available Room by Hotel Category, 2017 - 2021

7.2 Forecast Revenue per Available Room by Hotel Category, 2021 - 2026



8 Hong Kong Hotels: Average Daily Rate by Hotel Category

8.1 Historic Average Daily Rate by Hotel Category, 2017 - 2021

8.2 Forecast Average Daily Rate by Hotel Category, 2021 - 2026



9 Hong Kong Hotels: Total Revenue per Available Room

9.1 Total Revenue per Available Room, 2017 - 2021

9.2 Total Revenue per Available Room, 2021 - 2026



10 Hong Kong Hotels: Total Room Revenue by Hotel Category and Customer Type

10.1 Budget Hotels - Total Room Revenue by Customer Type

10.2 Midscale Hotels - Total Room Revenue by Customer Type

10.3 Upscale Hotels - Total Room Revenue by Customer Type

10.4 Luxury Hotels - Total Room Revenue by Customer Type



11 Hong Kong Hotels: Total Non-Room Revenue by Hotel Category and Customer Type

11.1 Budget Hotels - Total Non-Room Revenue by Customer Type

11.2 Midscale Hotels - Total Non-Room Revenue by Customer Type

11.3 Upscale Hotels - Total Non-Room Revenue by Customer Type

11.4 Luxury Hotels - Total Non-Room Revenue by Customer Type



12 Hong Kong Hotels: Total Revenue by Hotel Category and Customer Type

12.1 Budget Hotels - Total Revenue by Customer Type

12.2 Midscale Hotels - Total Revenue by Customer Type

12.3 Upscale Hotels - Total Revenue by Customer Type

12.4 Luxury Hotels - Total Revenue by Customer Type



13 Hong Kong Hotels: Guests by Hotel Category and Customer Type

13.1 Budget Hotels - Total Number of Guests by Customer Type

13.2 Midscale Hotels - Total Number of Guests by Customer Type

13.3 Upscale Hotels - Total Number of Guests by Customer Type

13.4 Luxury Hotels - Total Number of Guests by Customer Type



