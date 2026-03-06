Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption celebrates its 2nd anniversary and fosters regional anti-graft training and exchange worldwide

HONG KONG, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption (HKIAAC), established by the ICAC, has been progressively enhancing its facilities, optimising training and improving hardware support over the past two years. This February, the HKIAAC, celebrating its 2nd anniversary, launched the Nexus – a new learning centre integrating technological elements, and continued to enhance global anti-corruption capabilities through training and deepen anti-corruption collaboration.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the ICAC Commissioner, Mr Woo Ying-ming said, "the HKIAAC had launched numerous new initiatives over the past two years. It had been continuously developing various professional local and international training programmes and sharing the Commission's latest experience and insights with participants from various countries. The courses were well-received by participants in these years and gained great acclaim all over the world. The success was not easy to come by." He encouraged ICAC officers to continue their dedicated efforts to make greater contributions to the anti-corruption cause for the country, Hong Kong and the international arena.

Mr Woo also mentioned that the HKIAAC would enter a new phase. Instead of conducting point-to-point training for individual countries' anti-corruption agencies (ACAs), the HKIAAC would provide professional exchanges on regional basis globally, enabling countries in the same continent to be trained intensively on one occasion, aiming to maximise the effectiveness of the HKIAAC's resources and benefit more ACAs worldwide.

Over the past two years, the HKIAAC organised a total of 43 international anti-corruption training courses, covering over 5,000 participants from more than 90 jurisdictions, including Belt and Road countries and Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The HKIAAC continued to strengthen strategic partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on mastering artificial intelligence and technologies in anti-corruption investigation to tackle increasingly complex corruption cases globally. Also, to contribute to the global prison security and stability, the HKIAAC is collaborating with the UNODC to compile Integrity Behind Bars: Guide on Corruption Risk Management in Prison Systems.

In addition, the HKIAAC actively collaborated with renowned experts and scholars from universities on the Chinese Mainland, in Macao and Hong Kong to promote anti-corruption academic research and exchanges. This included research collaborations on corporate anti-corruption policies and system prevention in the securities and banking sectors with Tsinghua University and Peking University respectively. It also partnered with the International Anti-Corruption Academy in Austria, the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy under the Department of Justice, and local universities on professional training and experience sharing.

"The HKIAAC will continue to fully leverage Hong Kong's leading role in the global anti-corruption field, develop into a global training hub in graft fighting, and further contribute to international anti-corruption efforts," Mr Woo concluded.

SOURCE Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption