'Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations' Goes Online for the First Time to Ring in 2021 with the World and Showcase Hong Kong's Unstoppable Energy

The HKTB invites the global media to simulcast the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" and spread hopes and joy throughout the world, valid from December 31, 2020 – January 1, 2021:

Social Media Livestreaming :

HKTB Website URL https://www.discoverhongkong/countdown Livestreaming time 31 Dec 2020, 23:00-24:02 Hong Kong Time (GMT15:00-16:02) Social Media Platforms Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverHongKong YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/hongkong/ Livestreaming time 31 Dec 2020, 23:30-24:02 Hong Kong Time (GMT15:30-16:02) Technical support Immediate technical support: Tel: (852) 2888 1944 / (852) 2883 2867 / (852) 9102 5333

Satellite Live Feed for Broadcasters :

Signal testing time 31 Dec 2020, 20:00-20:15 Hong Kong Time (GMT12:00-12:15) Live feed time 31 Dec 2020, 23:50-24:02 Hong Kong Time (GMT15:50-16:02) Technical support Tel: (852) 2888 1944 / (852) 2883 2867 / (852) 9102 5333

IS34, 55.5 degree West (covering the Americas, North America & South America)

Programme name: Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations 2021

On-air date & time: 31/12/2020 (GMT1550-1605)

IS-34 12C Slot A (9 MHz, C Band)

Downlink Frequency: 3961.5 Mhz Horizontal

Symbol Rate: 7.2MS/s

FEC: 3/4

Polarization: Horizontal

System: HD 1080i59.94

DVB-S2 8PSK

Format: h.264 4:2:0 16:9 A1 : A2 Stereo

Pilot: ON

Roll Off: 20%

Encryption System: Free to Air

"Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" Video Download :

The video will be available for download from 1 January 2021, 00:15 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2020, GMT 16:15)

(Download link: https://hktb.filecamp.com/s/2020_HKNYCD/fo)

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

Related Links

http://www.hktb.com

