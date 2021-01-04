"Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" Welcomed 2021 Online with a Spectacular Video
Jan 04, 2021, 13:06 ET
HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever online "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), concluded successfully. On New Year's Eve, locals and people in different parts of the world joined the countdown and celebrated the arrival of the New Year of 2021 with a spectacular online video.
When the clock struck midnight (HKT), a two-minute video went live and was streamed on the HKTB's official website and social media platforms, featuring fireworks and lighting effects over Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour. The video included New Year's greetings, such as "2021" and "Happy New Year", sending out sincere blessings to the people of Hong Kong and the rest of the world.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board invites everyone to enjoy and share the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" video from the links below:
- HKTB website: https://discoverhongkong.com/countdown
- Facebook page: https://facebook.com/DiscoverHongKong
- YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/hongkong
SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board