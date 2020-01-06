Hong Kong New Year Countdown Featured a Pyrotechnics-Enhanced Edition of World-Renowned Symphony of Lights

Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbor took center stage once again to greet the New Year at midnight, featuring an enhanced edition of the light and sound show A Symphony of Lights . Previously awarded the title of "Largest Permanent Light and Sound Show" by the Guinness World Records, this special A Symphony of Lights featured a kaleidoscope of lighting effects complemented by brand new pyrotechnics launched from the rooftops of some skyscrapers on Hong Kong Island that highlighted the city's stunning skyline.

Beforehand, at 11:59pm on December 31, the giant countdown clock on the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) counted down to the New Year with the audience and then was lit up to the display of "2020" to create a true visual feast.

For more information about the Hong Kong New Year Countdown event, please visit www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown.

