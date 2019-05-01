Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital Signs Agreement at ESTRO to Acquire the Synchrony® Motion Tracking and Correction Technology for the Accuray Radixact® System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company has signed an agreement with Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (HKSH) for the acquisition of two Synchrony® motion tracking and correction technology[1] upgrades, to be used with the hospital's Radixact® Systems. Synchrony is a sophisticated tool developed to make it easier to provide precise radiation treatments to all tumors, even those that move. The agreement was signed at the annual congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) and represents the first commercial sale of Synchrony for Radixact in Asia and the first achieved at ESTRO, independent of the Synchrony product evaluation sites.

The Synchrony technology was originally developed to expand the CyberKnife® System's unique automatic motion tracking and correction capabilities, and enhance the precision of radiation treatments delivered to tumors that move with respiration. Based on positive outcomes from long-term clinical use, Accuray is now bringing Synchrony to the Radixact System with functionality designed to enable the delivery of highly accurate radiation dose to tumors that move as a result of bodily processes, including respiration and digestion, as well as patient movement.

"The Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital clinical team has extensive experience using the Accuray radiation therapy delivery systems, first with the TomoTherapy® System and then with the next-generation Radixact platform and the CyberKnife System. The unique capabilities of these systems enable our clinical team to offer each cancer patient a personalized and precise treatment approach that best suits their particular disease," said Mr. Wyman Li, Manager (Administration) of HKSH. "Since we began using the CyberKnife System we have learned first-hand the benefits that automatic motion tracking and correction capabilities can bring to patient treatments. When we were told about the availability of the Synchrony motion tracking and correction feature for the Radixact System, it was an easy decision to add motion synchronization technology to this system as well."

"HKSH is an internationally recognized hospital dedicated to using advanced medical technology to provide their patients with the best possible care. We are honored to have the opportunity to expand our relationship with their team and to partner with them on our shared vision – to enable cancer patients to live longer, better lives," said Joshua H. Levine, President & Chief Executive Officer of Accuray. "Treating tumors that move can be challenging without the right technology. HKSH will be the first hospital in Asia to use Synchrony with the Radixact System, reinforcing the hospital's commitment to investing in technology that enables their clinical team to successfully deliver radiation treatments to all appropriate tumors, even those that move."

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences, and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings and improvements; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's limited long-term clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of its products, including product improvements, for certain users and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 8, 2019 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

Jayme Maniatis

MSLGROUP

+1 (781) 684-6610

accuray@mslgroup.com

[1] "Synchrony® Motion Tracking and Correction Technology" is synonymous with the development name: "Motion Tracking and Compensation Feature for the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System"

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.accuray.com

