Hong Kong Science Park Leads Start-Up Delegation to North America's Fastest Growing Technology Conference in Toronto

HONG KONG, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation ("HKSTP") today announced that it is leading a delegation of 14 start-ups to Collision, one of North America's leading technology conference, to be held in Toronto, Canada from May 20 - 23, 2019. Leveraging on HKSTP's comprehensive support for their development, the start-ups will be seeking new investments, potential collaboration and market expansion in North America.

Hong Kong's line-up at the conference is made up of companies coming from the key technology focus areas of AI and Robotics, Biotech, Fintech and Smart City. They include Accukit Technology, Applied Technology and MedEXO Robotics in Medtech; BACHcode, BinoViz, Lambada Sense and RaSpect Intelligence for AI-powered solutions; eMALI.IO and Pecutus in blockchain and Fintech; CHAIN Technology, King City Technology and Pokeguide for Smart City; as well as Mictronics and Light Up Technology.

Hong Kong's representation at the Collision is yet another strong signal of the city's position as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub, and the result of the thriving and vibrant I&T ecosystem and talent in the city. The companies stand to gain from showcasing their solutions to an international audience, with opportunities to apply their innovations within key industries and some of the largest companies in North America, as well as exposure to potential new investments.

Peter Mok, Head of Incubation and Acceleration Programmes of HKSTP, said, "We are committed to supporting our incubatees and partner companies, from crystallising their ideas into solutions, to helping them seek new markets for commercialisation. With this delegation to Collision, and our successes at international start-up competitions, it sends a message to the world of Hong Kong's stature as an international I&T hub. We are not only bringing our home-grown companies and solutions out to the world, but we are also a destination for international companies and talent to seek new opportunities too."

Partnership with leading venture capital firm to bring global tech start-ups to Asia

Alongside leading Hong Kong's participation at Collision, HKSTP is also announcing a partnership with Saltagen Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, to help global incubated start-ups seek new opportunities in Asia, with Hong Kong as their landing base.

The Checkerboard Landing programme will be incorporated with HKSTP's Global Acceleration Academy, one of its longstanding and successful business acceleration programmes in Hong Kong. This programme will bring over 10 global start-ups to Hong Kong in September for an intensive programme of workshops and networking meetings as its first cohort. The workshops will be curated by HKSTP, Saltagen Ventures and business mentors from Canada, Hong Kong and mainland China focusing on topics to help participants to build a strong foundation to start their business in Asia. Topics include IP protection and knowledge transfers, sales and marketing channels, finance and capital flows and manufacturing know-how. They will also be connected with investors, industry and corporate partners and I&T ecosystem communities of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

"The Checkerboard Landing programme is about how we can collaborate and help each other's start-ups grow and succeed. By leveraging on our vibrant I&T ecosystem, we help to ensure the start-ups get a perfect 'landing' in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area," Peter added. "Hong Kong is one of the fastest growing tech markets and has become a preferred destination for some of the top tech companies in the world. The programme is an ideal platform to forge new partnerships, showcase top talent and connect the global innovation community to our inclusive and vibrant I&T ecosystem."

First cohort of the Checkerboard Landing programme will start in September this year till January 2020. Follow-up trips will be arranged for these start-ups, depending on their individual needs and their mentors' advice.

HKSTP Park Companies taking part at Collision Conference are:

No. Company Name Innovation Highlight 1 Accukit Technology Limited (stand no. A451, May 23) Portable Therapeutic Device is a smart rehabilitation medical device, jointly developed by Accukit and the Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Having a core therapeutic algorithm and feedback, a patient's knee degenerative symptoms and sub-health problems are alleviated through LLLT stimulation, thermal excitation and deep tissue percussion. It could relieve pain, promote blood and lymph circulation, tissue regeneration, and improve musculoskeletal strength. 2 Applied Technology Group Limited (stand no. A444, May 23) ClinicOne™ is a one-stop healthcare diagnostic platform for precise medical treatments, seamless clinic operations and secured electronic health record management for the smart clinic. Powered by Health-Me2™, a personalised health care app to maintain connections between patients and doctors, it is compatible with multiple devices and accessible anytime and anywhere. 3 BACHcode Co. Limited (stand no. A343, May 23) ReHealthier is a personalised healthy eating analytic platform. It consolidates information from widely-adopted nutrition diagnosis guidelines and food nutrients and correlates them to user chronic health and eating habits. ReHealthier collects information from healthy eating apps, smart devices, and other health apps and the information is fed into its analytics platform, where machine learning and AI algorithms are used to create users' chronic health profile for classification and analysis, thus guiding users with personalised healthy eating suggestions and targeted health improvement advice. 4 BinoViz Limited (stand no. A339, May 22) BinoViz Limited, founder by a professor and a post-doctor student from Chinese University of Hong Kong, innovates and develops the world's first Binocular Video Tone Mapping (BVTM) algorithm. Through tone mapping the different precepts received by left and right eyes, the technology can enhance the quality of visual perceptions, allowing people to "See Better, Live Better". The innovation is applied in two core areas: 3D enhancement in the film-making industry and colour-blind rectification in the ophthalmologic sector. An AI-based self-learning mechanism is invented and embedded within the framework to optimise visual satisfaction and viewing comfort. 5 CHAIN Technology Development Co. Limited (stand no. A148, May 21) Hybrid Reality Platform (HRP) combines the best of Building Information Modelling (BIM), Reality Modeling, and other 3D data. Being a geo-intelligent collaborative platform, HRP helps manage the real-time IoT data of any objects in the precise and photo-realistic 3D models. HRP has facilitated seamless 3D asset management, construction progress monitoring, safety training and predictive behaviour which in turn saves the time and budget of construction projects. CHAIN's solution has made DIGITAL TWIN possible in modeling and information aspect, by leveraging its expertise in BIM, Reality Modelling, IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Management. 6 eMALI.IO Limited (stand no. A464, May 21) Digital Identity Solution is the electronic equivalent of who you are as a real person, used exclusively by you, to receive valued services and to carry out transactions with trust and confidence. It confirms that "you are who you say you are" in an online context. The solution consists of EMALI Passport (mobile), EMALI Passport (web), EMALI Platform and EMALI Network. 7 King City Technology Limited (stand no. A452, May 22) King City's radar sensor is the art of integration of the millimeter wave antenna, radar transceiver frontend and the baseband signal processing unit. The radar sensing technology can enable different detection schemes and identify different gestures, human body movement or vehicle by distinct reflected radar signal. 8 Lambda Sense Limited (stand no. A302, May 22) Lambda Sense focuses on machine-learning-based Continuous Authentication by People's Gait Pattern and Inertial Measurement Unit, which helps provide a real-time management for monitoring and detection. 9 Light Up Technology Group Limited (stand no. A138, May 22) Launched in 2018, "Mobiwhere" is a mobile app that syncs its smart lights with anything and everything that is set on organisers' computers. 10 MedEXO Robotics (Hong Kong) Company Limited (stand no. A460, May 21) MedEXO's walking aid system targets Parkinson's patients with freezing gait, who find it difficult to start walking, turning and crossing narrow spaces. It consists of three components to help users maintain stable gait and balance: One laser device provides a visual cue, a pair of insoles provides tactile cue, and an app for setting and data visualisation. 11 Mictronics Company Limited (stand no. A243, May 22) Mictronics's concealed fan coil unit with mFCS PMS Motor could save 50-80% of electricity consumption with 15 years of functional operations. 12 Pecutus Technologies Limited (stand no. A453, May 21) ReadySwap-Intelligence Engine powers a series of Ready products to facilitate Peer2Peer Fx Swapping, enabling retail point acceptance of up to 80 kinds of currencies and fingertip management of personal currency assets – providing a comprehensive range of payment options to complement current financial institutes. 13 Pokeguide Limited (stand no. A242, May 23) Pokeguide app advises tourists how to go from places to places by public transportation in Asia, much more accurate and broader coverage than any existing providers. For metro information, it even advises you which door to board the train, so that you can take the shortest possible route inside the station and won't get lost inside complicated metro stations in Asia. Pokeguide has already ventured out of Hong Kong and landed in Taiwan, Macau, and more to go in Japan, Korea and North America. 14 RaSpect Intelligence Inspection Limited (stand no. A348, May 23) RaSpect is the Big Data that integrates professional inspection experiences from all over the world and offers services including pattern recognition, structural analysis, building diagnosis, inspection prediction thermal inspection, data visualisation and facility management.

About Collision

Known by Inc. Magazine as the "fastest growing tech conference in North America". Now in its fifth year, Collision has grown to over 25,000 attendees and is in for a big change in 2019. Following three sunny, jazz-filled years in New Orleans, Collision is moving to Toronto, Canada. The event will be held from May 20-23 at the Enercare Centre.

About Saltagen Ventures

Saltagen Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm that invests in science and technology based start-ups with an investment strategy focusing on the verticals of edtech, biomedical technology, AI & machine learning and media technology. We look for start-ups that have strong defensibility and patentable technology. These start-ups can benefit from our deep networks in specific verticals and expertise on both sides of the Pacific provided from our experienced investment team and ecosystem partners. We empower startups to grow their business and develop efficiencies across the border via Canada and Hong Kong as a strategic base. More information about Saltagen Ventures and the Checkerboard Landing Program is available at www.saltagen.com.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Comprising Science Park, InnoCentre and Industrial Estates, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is a statutory body dedicated to building a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem to connect stakeholders, nurture technology talents, facilitate collaboration, and catalyse innovations to deliver social and economic benefits to Hong Kong and the region.

Established in May 2001, HKSTP has been driving the development of Hong Kong into a regional hub for innovation and growth in several focused clusters including Electronics, Information & Communications Technology, Green Technology, Biomedical Technology, Materials and Precision Engineering. We enable science and technology companies to nurture ideas, innovate and grow, supported by our R&D facilities, infrastructure, and market-led laboratories and technical centres with professional support services. We also offer value added services and comprehensive incubation programmes for technology start-ups to accelerate their growth.

Technology businesses benefit from our specialised services and infrastructure at Science Park for applied research and product development; enterprises can find creative design support at InnoCentre; while skill-intensive businesses are served by our three industrial estates at Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

