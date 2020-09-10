Hong Kong Secures Multiple First-Ever MICE Events Amidst COVID-19 Challenges

"We are excited to see Hong Kong winning such strategically important MICE events against competitors around the world," said Dr. YK Pang, Chairman of the HKTB. "It is encouraging to see major events to be held in our city for the very first time, such as the International Airline Transport Association (IATA) World Cargo Symposium, Asia Sports Technology Conference and the Congress of the Asian Society of Transplantation (CAST) 2023. It demonstrates international event organizers' confidence in Hong Kong as a strategic, safe and hygienic destination for high-profile business events. The HKTB will continue to proactively engage international and Hong Kong organizers to bid for hosting rights of major MICE events and step up efforts in attracting repeated events with a view to maintain Hong Kong's status as The World's Meeting Place."

One of the MICE strategic focuses of the Board is medical science. The winning of The Congress of Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging (ASCI) 2022 gives Hong Kong's MICE industry encouragement. Dr. Lilian Leong, Founding President & Immediate Past President of the Hong Kong College of Radiologists, pointed out the city's reputation in related profession and all-round support to MICE organizers are the key winning factors of the bid. "Hong Kong's world-leading position in medical science, especially in radiology and cardiology, certainly sets it apart from its competition," said Dr. Lilian Leong. "Meetings and Exhibitions Hong Kong (MEHK) has provided professional one-stop services every step of the way since the bidding stage. We are grateful for the support we received."

Mr. Phillip King, Founder and Chairman of Varcis Group Ltd, explained his decision of why Hong Kong was selected to host the first Asia Sports Technology Conference in the Greater China region. "As the gateway to Mainland China and its burgeoning sports market, Hong Kong is the ideal destination for hosting this first-ever sports tech conference with a superb infrastructure, strong financial and investment credentials, excellent IP protection and common law, plus an excellent Innovation & Technology Hub with a thriving start-up ecosystem. We strongly believe we will draw one of the largest number of attendees from the APEC region for a sports tech event hosted in Asia."

Hong Kong's core strengths also attract the return of past events. Mr. Kenny Lo, Chief Executive, Vertical Expo Services Company Limited and organizer of Asia Funeral and Cemetery Expo & Conference 2021 casted his vote of confidence, "Since the first edition came to Hong Kong back in 2009, the show has gradually developed into the largest international expo and conference of its kind in the Asia Pacific region. We have every confidence that the city will bring our next three editions to even greater height."

The HKTB has prepared a series of recovery campaigns for the MICE industry and is closely monitoring the development of the pandemic in various source markets. The campaigns will launch when the time is right.

Details of the events are as follow:

Event Highlights Expected size Proposed date Venue Asia Sports Technology

Conference 2021 First B2B sports tech

conference held in Hong Kong

and the Greater China region 1,100 First

Quarter

of 2021 HK Science &

Technology Park International Airline Transport

Association (IATA) World Cargo

Symposium 2022 • Largest international air cargo

convention • First time in Hong Kong 1,200 Mar 2022 AWE The Congress of Asian Society of

Cardiovascular Imaging (ASCI)

2022 Returned to Hong Kong after

11 years since Hong Kong last

held the congress in 2011 700 Jun 2022 HKCEC The Congress of the Asian

Society of Transplantation

(CAST) 2023 • Asia's largest and

longest running medical

convention on

transplantation • First time in Hong Kong 1,200 Aug 2023 HKCEC Asia Crypto Week in 2021 Largest cryptocurrency and

blockchain technology event

in Asia >2,000 Mar 2021 Kerry Hotel

Hong Kong Asia Funeral and Cemetery Expo &

Conference 2021, 2023 & 2025 Largest of the trade in Asia 6,400 2021,

2023,

2025 HKCEC

