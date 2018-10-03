Hong Kong Superstar Josie Ho Presents "Best Foreign Language Film" to Director Alfonso Cuarón at The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Josie Ho was at the Critics' Choice Awards to present the "Best Foreign Language Film" award to the major award-winner of the night, Alfonso Cuarón, for his work as director of the film "Roma."

Reflecting on the night, Josie Ho said: "This is so exciting, I have so much respect for Alfonso Cuarón and really wanted him to win big today. I love that I got to present one of my artistic heroes with the Best Foreign Language Film Award."

After witnessing "Crazy Rich Asians" win the award for "Best Comedy," Josie felt "amazing". "It's just time to see a more diverse face in film than what we've seen in the past shown to audiences in North America," she said.

ABOUT JOSIE HO

Josie Ho has had a prolific acting career over the last 20 years. She has acted in over 30 films, playing both lead and supporting roles. She is a celebrated actor in various parts of the world. She has received several awards for her work, including the "Time Machine" award at the 2018 Sitges Film Festival, and a Best Supporting Actress award at The PIFFA Supreme Awards 2017. Josie recently embarked on producing a documentary called "Finding Bliss: Fire and Ice" which is scheduled for release later this year. She will next be seen in the upcoming feature film "Lucky Day" from Oscar-winning writer/filmmaker Roger Avary ("Pulp Fiction").

For more information on Josie Ho, visit:

www.josieho.com

www.imdb.com/name/nm0387319/

CONTACTS:

Niki Papaioannou

Niki@nikiinc.ca

416 568 9525

EST Time Zone

Mike Liotta

Mike@truepublicrelations.com

1 323 957 0730 PST Time Zone

SOURCE Niki Inc