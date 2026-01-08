Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Tech Innovations to Draw Global Buyer Interest
Jan 08, 2026, 17:06 ET
Record-breaking Hong Kong Tech Pavilion showcases three award-winning innovative technologies, highlighting the city's leading role as an International I&T Hub
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) led the largest ever delegation of 61 Hong Kong tech companies to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9. In just the first two days, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion drew visits from dozens of international brands, industry leaders and investors exploring the latest local innovations and potential collaboration. The participation enables local tech firms to access overseas markets, showcase their R&D strengths, underscores the city's role as a leading international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.
The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured innovations spanning across areas in advanced materials & sustainable technology, AI & data, digital transformation, electronics & robotics, and life & health. Meanwhile, three of the city's rising stars were recognised at the prestigious annual CES Innovation Awards 2026, with Widemount Dynamics Tech leading the way with its Smart Firefighting Robot named as the Best of Innovation for "Product in Support of Human Security for All". Eieling and PointFit were honored under the "Digital Health" category, with the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device FattaLab® and patented ultra-thin biomarkers tracking wearable PF-Sweat Patch.
Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: "We believe in catalysing tomorrow's world and this celebration of Hong Kong's innovation and technology via the global platform like CES demonstrates our city's unique convergence of cutting-edge R&D, global talent and capital, and enablers such as HKSTP is connecting innovators with resources, markets and opportunities, propelling their success to the world stage."
Vivian Chan, Associate Director, Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business, HKTDC pinpointed that, "Having participated in CES for over 40 years, HKTDC is committed to facilitating more technology-driven, cross-border business deals and investments riding on our global network with over 50 offices, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a regional and global innovation hub. "
The Hong Kong Tech delegation continues to leverage the growing global innovation momentum from CES, to engage in talent traction, encourage investments, and explore market opportunities to support the mission of entrepreneurs to go global, while demonstrating the pivotal role of Hong Kong in connecting the region, and contributing to the global tech landscape.
Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)
|
No.
|
Company Name
|
Booth Location
|
1
|
0x Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
2
|
AIeveR Robotics Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
3
|
Airoma AI Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
4
|
AniMed Technology Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
5
|
AP Infosense Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
6
|
Aporion Technology Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
7
|
BuyHive Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
8
|
Cartesius Robotics Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
9
|
Cresento Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
10
|
Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
11
|
Dealer Send Logistics Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
12
|
Decennium Platforms Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
13
|
Dentomi Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
14
|
DRESIO Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
15
|
Eieling Technology Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
16
|
Entoptica Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
17
|
Ezygreenpak Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
18
|
Feelings Group Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
19
|
Firefilm Group Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
20
|
FreightAmigo Services Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
21
|
Gembody Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
22
|
Glassdio Scientific Company Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
23
|
GoGoChart Technology Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
24
|
Green Vigor Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
25
|
Greenbulb Trading Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
26
|
Hay-koze Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
27
|
Haylo Tech Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
28
|
HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB
|
Global Pavilion
|
29
|
Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
30
|
iCombo Tech Company Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
31
|
ImageVector MedTech Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
32
|
Immune Materials Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
33
|
Innobound Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
34
|
Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
35
|
Mangdang Technology Co., Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
36
|
MedVision Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
37
|
Meridian Innovation Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
38
|
MintMind Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
39
|
Mirror Caring Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
40
|
MMSTAR Technologies Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
41
|
moftBODY Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
42
|
Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
43
|
Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
44
|
Nuvatech Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
45
|
On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
46
|
Plasticvore Chain Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
47
|
Point Fit Technology Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
48
|
ReSaTech Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
49
|
Robocore Technology Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
50
|
Shannon & Turing Technology Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
51
|
Solos Technology Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
52
|
TG0 Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
53
|
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
|
Global Pavilion
|
54
|
UbiquiTech Innovations Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
55
|
Vcare Vision Technology Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
56
|
Vista Innotech Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
57
|
Webuild Tech Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
58
|
WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited
|
Global Pavilion
|
59
|
Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
60
|
Xeroptix Technology Limited
|
Eureka Park
|
61
|
XOXO Beverages Limited
|
Global Pavilion
About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 12 unicorns, more than 16,000 research professionals and around 2,600 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.
Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.
Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.
Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.
More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.
About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn
