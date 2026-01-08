Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Tech Innovations to Draw Global Buyer Interest

Record-breaking Hong Kong Tech Pavilion showcases three award-winning innovative technologies, highlighting the city's leading role as an International I&T Hub

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) led the largest ever delegation of 61 Hong Kong tech companies to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9. In just the first two days, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion drew visits from dozens of international brands, industry leaders and investors exploring the latest local innovations and potential collaboration. The participation enables local tech firms to access overseas markets, showcase their R&D strengths, underscores the city's role as a leading international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.

The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured innovations spanning across areas in advanced materials & sustainable technology, AI & data, digital transformation, electronics & robotics, and life & health. Meanwhile, three of the city's rising stars were recognised at the prestigious annual CES Innovation Awards 2026, with Widemount Dynamics Tech leading the way with its Smart Firefighting Robot named as the Best of Innovation for "Product in Support of Human Security for All". Eieling and PointFit were honored under the "Digital Health" category, with the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device FattaLab® and patented ultra-thin biomarkers tracking wearable PF-Sweat Patch.

Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: "We believe in catalysing tomorrow's world and this celebration of Hong Kong's innovation and technology via the global platform like CES demonstrates our city's unique convergence of cutting-edge R&D, global talent and capital, and enablers such as HKSTP is connecting innovators with resources, markets and opportunities, propelling their success to the world stage."

Vivian Chan, Associate Director, Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business, HKTDC pinpointed that, "Having participated in CES for over 40 years, HKTDC is committed to facilitating more technology-driven, cross-border business deals and investments riding on our global network with over 50 offices, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a regional and global innovation hub. "

The Hong Kong Tech delegation continues to leverage the growing global innovation momentum from CES, to engage in talent traction, encourage investments, and explore market opportunities to support the mission of entrepreneurs to go global, while demonstrating the pivotal role of Hong Kong in connecting the region, and contributing to the global tech landscape.

No. Company Name Booth Location 1 0x Limited Eureka Park 2 AIeveR Robotics Limited Global Pavilion 3 Airoma AI Limited Eureka Park 4 AniMed Technology Limited Eureka Park 5 AP Infosense Limited Global Pavilion 6 Aporion Technology Limited Eureka Park 7 BuyHive Limited Eureka Park 8 Cartesius Robotics Limited Global Pavilion 9 Cresento Limited Eureka Park 10 Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited Global Pavilion 11 Dealer Send Logistics Limited Global Pavilion 12 Decennium Platforms Limited Eureka Park 13 Dentomi Limited Eureka Park 14 DRESIO Limited Global Pavilion 15 Eieling Technology Limited Global Pavilion 16 Entoptica Limited Eureka Park 17 Ezygreenpak Limited Global Pavilion 18 Feelings Group Limited Eureka Park 19 Firefilm Group Limited Global Pavilion 20 FreightAmigo Services Limited Global Pavilion 21 Gembody Limited Eureka Park 22 Glassdio Scientific Company Limited Eureka Park 23 GoGoChart Technology Limited Global Pavilion 24 Green Vigor Limited Eureka Park 25 Greenbulb Trading Limited Global Pavilion 26 Hay-koze Limited Eureka Park 27 Haylo Tech Limited Eureka Park 28 HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB Global Pavilion 29 Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited Global Pavilion 30 iCombo Tech Company Limited Eureka Park 31 ImageVector MedTech Limited Eureka Park 32 Immune Materials Limited Eureka Park 33 Innobound Limited Eureka Park 34 Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited Global Pavilion 35 Mangdang Technology Co., Limited Eureka Park 36 MedVision Limited Eureka Park 37 Meridian Innovation Limited Global Pavilion 38 MintMind Limited Global Pavilion 39 Mirror Caring Limited Eureka Park 40 MMSTAR Technologies Limited Eureka Park 41 moftBODY Limited Eureka Park 42 Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited Eureka Park 43 Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited Global Pavilion 44 Nuvatech Limited Eureka Park 45 On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited Eureka Park 46 Plasticvore Chain Limited Eureka Park 47 Point Fit Technology Limited Eureka Park 48 ReSaTech Limited Global Pavilion 49 Robocore Technology Limited Global Pavilion 50 Shannon & Turing Technology Limited Eureka Park 51 Solos Technology Limited Global Pavilion 52 TG0 Limited Global Pavilion 53 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Global Pavilion 54 UbiquiTech Innovations Limited Eureka Park 55 Vcare Vision Technology Limited Global Pavilion 56 Vista Innotech Limited Global Pavilion 57 Webuild Tech Limited Eureka Park 58 WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited Global Pavilion 59 Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited Eureka Park 60 Xeroptix Technology Limited Eureka Park 61 XOXO Beverages Limited Global Pavilion

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 12 unicorns, more than 16,000 research professionals and around 2,600 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions , conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels . For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus . Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn

