Hong Kong Tourism Board Appoints Dane Cheng As Executive Director

Based at HKTB's head office in Hong Kong, Cheng will spearhead the development of the HKTB's strategic direction, guiding the organization to emerging tourism trends with effective strategies, and strengthening partnerships with different stakeholders. Working closely with the Tourism Commission of the Hong Kong SAR Government and members of tourism-related sectors and organisations, Cheng will oversee the development and promotion of the Hong Kong tourism brand to visitors from around the world.

"I am confident that Mr. Cheng's profound knowledge of the Hong Kong, Mainland and international markets combined with his excellent management skills will help the HKTB continue to promote Hong Kong worldwide with effective marketing strategy," said HKTB Chairman Dr. Pang Yiu-kai. "I am very pleased to have Mr. Cheng joining the HKTB at this moment in time when the tourism industry faces huge challenges. I am certain that Mr. Cheng will lead the team to overcome the current difficulties. Later, when the time is right, he will join forces with the travel trade and other sectors to launch a far-reaching global promotion, attracting visitors from every continent back to Hong Kong and rebuilding Hong Kong's reputation as one of the world's leading travel destinations."

"Despite the situation facing the tourism industry, Hong Kong has strong fundamentals, and offers visitors a diversity of unique experiences, which have helped the city through many challenges in upholding its status as a world-class destination," said Mr. Cheng. "With my experience in the industry, I look forward to leading our team to deal with the challenges and work closely with our trade partners to maintain Hong Kong's status as a preferred travel destination."

Cheng has considerable experience in marketing and management in the tourism industry with more than 30 years of experience. Prior to joining the HKTB, Cheng was an executive director of Hang Lung Properties overseeing the group's service delivery, including property services, customer experience and digital transformation. Previously, Cheng held senior positions at Cathay Pacific Airways head office as well as various regions where he was director of sales and marketing overseeing the group's worldwide passenger businesses. Cheng is a graduate of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

