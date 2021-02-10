Hong Kong Tourism Board to Boost the City's Recovery through New "Hong Kong Super Fans" Global Engagement Program

"The HKTB has been planning ahead to prepare for the much-anticipated grand invitation to welcome visitors back to Hong Kong," said Dr. YK Pang, Chairman of the HKTB. "The 'Hong Kong Super Fans' program is both an important, integral element of the HKTB's recovery plan, and a way for us to show our appreciation to the people whose continued passion for Hong Kong has maintained top-of-mind awareness of the city as a world-class travel destination."

In its latest program, the HKTB has invited Super Fans – people with an authentic connection to Hong Kong – to take part in exclusive online and offline activities that have been designed to showcase the best the city has to offer. Once international travel is allowed again, these Super Fans will be invited to explore Hong Kong in all its glory, from heritage attractions to hidden local gems and exciting new happenings, and share their experiences with their friends and family. To show its appreciation, the HKTB will also organized a series of attractive offers and incentives that can be enjoyed by all.

The HKTB has been recruiting Super Fans by invitation in Hong Kong and 20 key markets through the HKTB's worldwide offices in Asia, Australasia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. This week saw the launch of the program's debut activity – a virtual tour celebrating everything unique about ringing in Chinese New Year in Hong Kong – organized especially for the very first Super Fans. The journey took participants through the charismatic neighborhood of Old Town Central to experience cherished traditions and shop for auspicious essentials, while enjoying a pre-delivered "Good Fortune Bag", filled with lucky ornaments, festive snacks and more, from the comfort of their own homes.

"As the HKTB continues to leverage the 'Holiday at Home' campaign to encourage the people of Hong Kong to rediscover our hometown, the 'Hong Kong Super Fans' program is the first major step to re-engage with passionate travelers across the globe," adds Dr. Pang. "As the city's border begins to reopen, we will roll out our 'Open House Hong Kong' campaign to tell the world that Hong Kong is ready to embrace visitors again with a collection of competitive travel offers and exciting in-town experiences."

