Hong Kong Turns to Technology to Dazzle this Christmas

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure the festive season feels unique and immersive, Hong Kong retailers, businesses and artists have tapped into technology to bring Christmas to the city like it's never been done before.

360-degree Virtual Tours of Hong Kong's Festive Central Business District

Welcome to the joyous world of Christmas Town ! Part of 2020 Hong Kong WinterFest, a citywide celebration spearheaded by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, this virtual wonderland transports its web visitors to Statue Square, a historic public space in the heart of Central.

2020 Hong Kong Winterfest Globoscope light installation debuts in Asia at K11 MUSEA "Butterflies of Hope," the world's first AI-powered butterfly art installation "Christmas Every Day" at Harbour City

Just like Hong Kong's real-life Central Business District, Christmas Town is surrounded by iconic skyscrapers and all decked out for the holidays, showcasing a towering tree and festive Christmas lodges. Adding an extra Hong Kong touch, Uncle Siu – a popular English educator known for his charming voice – leads visitors through the innovative, 360-degree online experience, where many interactive stops await.

In a snow-kissed virtual Central Business District, visitors can choose their own Christmas Town adventure from a computer or mobile device:

Learn how to make festive DIY crafts, such as aromatic wreaths, ornaments, pop-up holiday cards or candle holders, via video tutorials

Download holiday-themed WhatsApp stickers designed by famous Hong Kong illustrators, like Din Dong, Dustykid and Messy Desk

illustrators, like Din Dong, Dustykid and Messy Desk Tune in to beautiful Christmas carols along the way

Take a 360-degree virtual tour of Christmas Town, part of the 2020 Hong Kong WinterFest until January 3, 2021.

World's First AI-Powered Butterfly Art Installation

In Wan Chai, a 7-meter stained-glass butterfly and over 350 LED butterflies have turned Lee Tung Avenue into a playground of light. Dubbed "Butterflies of Hope," the world's first AI-powered butterfly art installation aims to inspire and uplift, reminding visitors of all the hope, love, beauty and positivity in the world.

Each afternoon, when the sun shines high in the sky, the glass installation refracts natural light onto the ground, effectively painting the boulevard with light and radiant colors. Come evening, a music-and-light symphony takes flight as the butterflies "dance" to the sound of music using artificial intelligence.

The Lee Tung Avenue atrium is also home to a stunning, 12-meter tall Christmas tree with powerful special effects. Combining touchless interactive technology and a special shadow projection technique, the tree projects butterflies onto the clothes of visitors – a feat of art and technology.

Enjoy the AI festivities at Lee Tung Avenue until January 10, 2021.

Globoscope, a Light Installation from France, Debuts in Asia at K11 MUSEA

K11 MUSEA, a new cultural-retail destination and arts hub on the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, has turned up the Christmas spirit this year with "A Very MUSEA Christmas Village." The village displays with a roster of artistic cultural experiences, including the Asia debut of Globoscope.

Created by Collectif Coin, a renowned French art lab, the site-specific immersive light show stretches across the Bohemian Garden open rooftop space. A 20-minute private experience with Globoscope can be reserved to enjoy a surreal, sensory light exhibit with family or friends where glowing spheres dance and swirl in choreographed light movements, while the dramatic Hong Kong skyline shines in the distance.

K11 MUSEA has also installed a Christmas Forest with glistening golden trees in the mall's atrium, not to mention a special Santa Muse Parade and a Christmas Market.

Experience A Very MUSEA Christmas Village through January 3, 2021.

"Christmas Every Day" Goes High Tech with Virtual Santa Meet-and-Greets

For the past 50 years, Harbour City has marked the holiday seasons with larger-than-life Christmas installations and festive surprises. This year, Harbour City's "Christmas Every Day" celebration once again promises unforgettable holiday memories, plus a roster of online experiences at your fingertips.

This holiday season, take a virtual tour of Harbour City's incredible decorations throughout the mall and "check-in" on social media or share your Christmas wish list with Santa during a virtual meet-and-greet. For the little ones, Harbour City has created an interactive online coloring game, where children can dress up "Monster Friends" – adorable 3D cartoon characters illustrated by Dutch artist Eva Cremers – and then watch masterpieces come to life.

At the "Christmas Lighting Garden" on the Ocean Terminal Deck, in-person visitors can wade through a sea of illuminated LED clovers and dandelions to enjoy the "Christmas Lighting & Music Show" every evening with the stunning Hong Kong skyline as a backdrop.

Enjoy Harbour City 's "Christmas Every Day" online and offline experiences until January 3, 2021.

Images are available at https://hktb.filecamp.com/s/2020_Hong_Kong_Christmas/fo.

