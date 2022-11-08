Hong Kong Watchmakers, VSTELLE Successfully Meet Kickstarter Goal with Vivid Minimalist Designer Watches

Selected as Kickstarter's "Projects We Love", V-Apostle and V-Pioneer is a Crowdfunding favorite as global backers continue to rise. Only 1 week left to pre-order!

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VSTELLE (pronounced V- Stell) launched its minimalist analog wristwatch in October on Kickstarter . Quickly becoming funded, the VSTELLE V-Apostle and V-Pioneer watches have become a crowdfunding favorite and were selected as "Project We Love" by the Kickstarter curation team.

These newly designed wristwatches, V-Apostle and V-Pioneer, focus on merging traditional Hong Kong watchmaking with Gen-Z sensibilities. The timepieces boast premium-grade watch parts with Horween leather straps, creating simplified elegance for the brand.

V-Apostle and V-Pioneer VSTELLE

VSTELLE is already getting early attention from the media:

PJ Gach from Spy.com says, "Minimalist and aesthetic, VSTELLE is one of the best new watches of 2022 so far. They offer the ideal everyday watch."

"Making use of functional, contemporary materials, the quality and affordability of these classy watches are second to none," says Leo Davie, The Coolector.

VSTELLE provides a minimalist aesthetic around the wearer's individuality and personal style. The watch complements everything from designers, such as the Opening Ceremony to Prabal Gurung to Guo Pei, from the boardroom to the nightclub and family outings.

VSTELLE designs timepieces to last a wearer's lifetime, emphasizing today's energetic attitude. Our goal is to provide adaptability and versatility to the life you lead.

Pre-orders of the 40mm V-Pioneer are $143, and the 42mm V-Apostle is $256. They are available for a limited time for pre-order on Kickstarter . A classic style, make this watch the perfect time-telling companion for everyday wear. Five years exclusive warranty. The first watches from Kickstarter will run as a limited series.

About VSTELLE

VSTELLE is an independent watch company with a reimagined combination of classic and modern elements. Each timepiece is creatively rooted in vivid minimalism. VSTELLE is a team of young entrepreneurs, designers and artisans, a part of the new generation of watchmakers to define the future legacy of the Hong Kong watchmaking industry. Its mission is to redefine the fashion watch industry by combining traditional quality craftsmanship with the reimagination of vivid minimalist design. VSTELLE aims to provide the best quality and aesthetic watches to inspire individuality and evolving personal style.

