Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 Set to Take Place 6-9 April, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov.3, Feng Xiao, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain and HashKey Group announced at Hong Kong Fintech Week that Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 will take place from 6-9 April, 2024. Built upon its record-breaking 2023 event, HK Web3 Festival 2024 will feature an amazing lineup of industry guests from around the globe.

The inaugural Web3 Festival, co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group saw over 50,000 attendees in total, 300 speakers globally, 100 exhibitors and nearly 200 side events. It's widely acknowledged as the breaking milestone for Hong Kong's Web3 industry.

Last year's Web3 Festival was joined by esteemed representatives from the Hong Kong government and agencies including Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Duncan CHIU, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Lillian Cheong Man Lei, Deputy Director of Innovation, Technology and lndustry Bureau, Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Simon CHAN Sai-ming, BBS, JP, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Clara Chan, then-Executive Director for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Keith Choy, Interim Head Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong, Peter YAN King-shun, JP, CEO of Cyberport, King Leung, Head of Fintech, InvestHK, Crystal Fok, Head of STP Platform, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation who provided in-depth insights and elaborations on Hong Kong's favorable policies towards Web3 talents and startups.

The inaugural Web3 Festival, hosted on five center stages, brought together the world's brightest minds, top Web3 projects and leading venture capitals presenting content-rich discussions and topics centered around Web3. Esteemed speakers of the event included Hong, President, OKX, DC, CEO of HashKey Capital, Head of HashKey Singapore, Chris Yu, Co-Founder & CEO, SignalPlus, Ming Zeng, Ex CSO of Alibaba Group, Bo Feng, Founder of Dragonfly.xyz, Wensheng Cai, Angel Investor, Chairman, Meitu, Juan Benet, Founder of Protocol Labs, Illia Polosukhin, Co-founder of NEAR Protocol, Yat Siu, Co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, Ben HE, CEO and Founder of imToken, CZ, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Binance, and more. In-depth talks and discussions were held around AIGC, privacy computing, Web3 security, Web3 infra, Fintech, DePIN, etc.

Come join us again here and see the triumphant return to Hong Kong!

Event website: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2024/

Become a speaker: https://hongkong.web3festival.org/speakerapplication

Become a sponsor: https://hongkong.web3festival.org/sponsorapplication

