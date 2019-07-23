Hong Kong Welcomes e-Sports & Music Festival

"HKTB's third annual e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong offers attendees a myriad of e-gaming and entertainment options," said Bill Flora, director at HKTB USA. "We are thrilled to welcome e-sport enthusiasts from around the world to experience the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of Hong Kong."

The e-Sports and Music Festival Hong Kong will include four top e-sports tournaments, featuring a strong player line-up from some of the world's best teams. This year, two top international e-sports tournaments will be staged: the acclaimed "2019 League of Legends International College Cup" and the "CS:GO World Invitational." In addition, two regional tournaments will be on display – the "EMFHK-e-Sports Tournaments 'Honor of Kings' Official City Tournament" and the "PUBG Mobile Hong Kong World Invitational."

Experience Zone and Entertaining Events

A highlight of the festival is the Experience Zone, a showcase of retro arcade-style video games, virtual reality experiences, and the opportunity for attendees to try professional e-racing equipment.

The three-night festival will also feature performances including an ACG & e-Sports Cosplay Competition, an electronic dance music (EDM) party featuring Korean rapper Gary and Spray, and many more musical performances featuring popular local bands and artists.

Hong Kong Tourism Board is collaborating with key online platforms Twitch and YouTube to live stream the e-sports tournaments in three languages (Cantonese, Mandarin and English).

For more details about the e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong, visit: https://www.emfhk.com/.

About Hong Kong: Hong Kong's storied history, award-winning food and libations, vibrant arts and culture scene, and stunning great outdoors has made it widely-known as one of the most exhilarating destinations in the world. With its mesmerizing contrasts of east and west, modern and ancient, and urban and natural, Hong Kong leaves its visitors endless choices when planning a trip to Asia's World City. Visit www.discoverhongkong.com for more information; follow Hong Kong Tourism Board on Twitter at @HongKongTourism for the latest Hong Kong news and trends.

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

Related Links

http://www.discoverhongkong.com

