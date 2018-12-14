Hong Kong's Alphaslot Announces Multimillion USD Investment Led by China's Sora Ventures to Build Its Blockchain Ecosystem for Gaming Entertainment

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphaslot, the blockchain gaming ecosystem creator, today announced that it raised a multimillion USD investment round led by Sora Ventures from China, with participation from Hong Kong's Credito Capital and Shinobi Capital, Singapore's Spartan Group, Netherland's TRG, Silicon Valley's Primitive Ventures and others. Alphaslot also announced that Paul Veradittakit, partner at Pantera Capital in Palo Alto, California, has joined the team as an advisor.

Alphaslot

"We have seen tremendous growth in visitation to gaming destinations worldwide with over 39 million visitors to Las Vegas and 32 million to Macau last year. There is strong demand for new entertainment experiences that attract new players and a blockchain ecosystem is the catalyst," said Raymond Chan, founder and CEO of Alphaslot. "We received great response to our presentation at the Blockchain Summit in Reno, Nevada, last month hosted by America's Gaming Standards Association and attended by government officials of The State of Nevada, technology executives from IBM, Oracle, Intel and Macau gaming operator Melco Resorts. This second round of investment proves the confidence from investors on what we have achieved so far and will absolutely speed up our blockchain deployment plan."

"We love to support high-caliber founders who are transforming major industries," comments Jason Fang, managing partner at Sora Ventures. "Upon meeting Raymond and Alphaslot's management team, it was immediately apparent to us that they are on such a mission. We believe the Alphaslot team can truly elevate the gaming experience by a blockchain ecosystem."

Alphaslot will use the new funds to expand operations in Hong Kong and to speed up the launch of its tokenized blockchain entertainment platform in the gaming industry. Please go to www.alphaslot.io for more information.

About Alphaslot

Alphaslot is a Hong Kong company focused on blockchain technology. Our management team has solid experience in gaming technology development, channel distribution and compliance assessment. Alphaslot achieves the application of the token economy with the use of blockchain and will gradually expand to relevant businesses such as e-sports and the management and regulation of the digital asset market. Alphaslot has now obtained backing from several top funds, including Sora Ventures, and follows the footsteps of Japanese gaming giants Sega-Sammy and KONAMI as the third Asian technology company to join the U.S. GSA, as well as being the first blockchain technology company to be a member of GSA. In the future, Alphaslot and GSA will work with government regulatory authorities, continuously driving the development of blockchain in the entertainment industry.

