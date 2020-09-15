Hong Kong's Blue Creek Selects SS&C Technologies

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Blue Creek Capital Management Limited, a Hong Kong investment manager, has launched its operations on Eze Eclipse. The long/short equity fund manager chose SS&C Eze's cloud-based front-to-back office platform to automate investment processes for its China-focused fund. Eze Eclipse signed 27 fund managers in APAC in the last 12 months, supporting 20 new fund launches.

"When we set out to launch our fund, we sought an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution that we could access from anywhere in the world," said Joseph Zhang, Blue Creek REP. "Eze Eclipse stood out among the competition with its modern, intuitive approach to managing trading operations."

Eze Eclipse provides market data, electronic trading connectivity with a robust compliance engine, real-time exposure and P&L, monitoring, full shadow NAV and historical performance reporting. The self-contained cloud system delivers front-to-back operation management through a browser experience.

Blue Creek's investment team is located in Shanghai and its operations in Hong Kong. The mobility of Eze Eclipse provides the speed and flexibility Blue Creek required to bring its Greater China enterprise together.

"We are pleased to help Blue Creek launch its operations quickly, and look forward to supporting the firm's growth," said Edward Bee, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, SS&C Eze. "We are committed to serving funds of all types and sizes with innovative technology and hands-on service."

SS&C Eze recently was named "Best Third-Party Technology Provider" in Asia by Waters Technology. Learn more about Eze Eclipse here.

About Blue Creek

Blue Creek Capital Management, founded in 2020, is a Hong Kong based Fund Manager. Between operations in Hong Kong and China, Blue Creek has now grown to trade Local and International Equities, Forwards and Derivatives.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE: SS&C

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

www.ssctech.com

