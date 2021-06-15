Hong Kong's First CBD Restaurant is Fueled by FireOrganix™

CHICO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong hotspot Med Chef has opened, featuring the city's first full menu of CBD-infused cocktails, appetizers, and entrees. To source the top-quality CBD, which is worthy of their menu, while adhering to strict government regulations, the Med Chef team selected CBD from American innovator FireOrganix™.

Med Chef is Hong Kong's first full service CBD restaurant American Hemp innovator FireOrganix provides the CBD to Hong Kong's first full service CBD restaurant.

"The FireOrganix team has been our ideal partner in creating this groundbreaking menu," said Coalmin Yeung, Founder of Med Chef. "Apart from exceptional customer service, their custom-made nano-cooking oil can withstand high temperatures during cooking. They also offer a tasteless and colorless water soluble liquid for our signature cocktails. This is a huge advantage in the market."

According to Yeung, the CBD is not a gimmick. "Often referred to as the city of the longest working hours, Hong Kong residents are very familiar with anxiety and insomnia. As a result, the population of 7 million has created a thriving market for wellness products, and Med Chef looks forward to serving them."

Yeung also said it was important to create a trustworthy and approachable environment for their customers to have their first CBD experience. Med Chef is also engaged in CBD education and provides a wide range of products to retailers and wholesalers.

Located in the fashionable Tsim Sha Tsui district, Med Chef features a semi-fine seafood fusion menu and signature cocktails, all of which are infused with CBD provided by FireOrganix.

"As a result of our proprietary technology, we've been able to perfect CBD formulations that are facilitating the use of CBD in food preparation and mixology – worthy of fine dining settings," said Britt Johnson, Founder & CEO of FireOrganix. "The US restaurant industry has been buzzing about CBD-infused menu items for several years, but until our laws catch up, we'll be happy to help our international customers serve up the benefits of CBD to their hungry diners."

Created by Hong Kong's well-regarded Chef Rex Lee, the Med Chef CBD-infused menu includes items such as: Harissa Chicken Thigh Tacos; Tiger Prawn Tacos with Mango Salsa; Ribeye with Jerusalem Artichoke Puree; Pan Seared Black Cod with Eggs Benedict; White Wine Thai Basil Clams Pasta; and Creamy Wasabi Hiroshima Oyster Fettuccine.

CBD is also included in the full beverage menu featuring cocktails such as the signature "Maldives," which contains CBD, Gin, Blue Curacao, syrup, lemon juice, egg white, cream soda and milk.

Med Chef is located in 1/F, The Lamma Tower, 12-12A Hau Fook Street, Tsim Sha Tsui. For more information visit www.medchefhk.com.

Photos are available here.

About FireOrganix™

FireOrganix™ specializes in the production of high-quality water soluble ingredients, made from hemp-derived cannabinoids. The company provides a wide range of products to retail and wholesale companies in the nutraceutical, nutricosmetic, and functional foods industries. FireOrganix works with certified farms, reputable laboratories, and existing leaders in the hemp industry to ensure customers receive consistent quality and supply. For more information visit fireorganix.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Peet

PeetCom Inc.

(917) 860-6285

[email protected]

SOURCE FireOrganix