Hong Kong's Labour Department Certifies SU Group Under Good Employer Charter

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced Hong Kong's Labour Department certified its wholly owned unit, Shine Union Limited, under the Good Employer Charter 2024.

The Good Employer Charter 2024 recognizes that human capital is one of the most important assets of an enterprise. As employees are attaching increasing importance to work-family balance, adopting good human resource management practices is essential to recruiting and retaining manpower in various trades and industries. The adoption of family-friendly employment practices helps relieve pressure on employees shouldering both work and family responsibilities. It can also foster employees' sense of belonging to the company and enhance their efficiency which in turn will boost the competitiveness of the company, leading to a win-win situation for all.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, "We are honored to receive the Good Employer Charter 2024, which recognizes the high priority we place on family-friendly policies due to their compelling strategic, social and ethical reasons. These policies are win-win strategies as we are able to support employees in managing family responsibilities while benefiting the company through improved engagement, retention, and overall workplace culture. The bottom-line is, offering family-friendly benefits makes our company more attractive to job candidates, enhances our reputation as an employer of choice, and employees are more likely to stay with us for longer-term knowing we support their work-life balance needs."

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

